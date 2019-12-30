The year 2019 was a very fruitful one for NASA. From advancement in space technology aimed at human space exploration to important research that enabled a better understanding of conditions here on earth, 2019 was a year of valuable contributions across various areas for NASA.

One particular area that NASA was able to make strides was sending humans into space many more times. For example, astronauts Anne McClain, Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch, Jessica Meir, and Nick Hague made headlines when they made their first spaceflight missions to the International Space Station and carried out their very first spacewalks.

We bring you a few other highlights of NASA's achievements with respect to putting human beings in space: