A California home reportedly belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized on Friday morning with a pig's head surrounded in a pool of red paint as well as spray painted with a disturbing message with an apparent reference to lawmakers' failed efforts to provide Americans with $2,000 Covid-19 relief checks. The graffiti was found on the garage door of Pelosi's home overnight with the phrases "$2K", "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything."

The images surfaced on social media shared by conservative filmmaker Maggie VandenBerghe and on TMZ on Friday morning. The vandals also spray-painted two letters 'AS' enclosed in circles, most commonly known as the symbol for anarchism.

Strange Attack

As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door of Pelosi's California home was covered with black garbage bags. The vandals also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head outside the home. It is not clear if Pelosi was at home at that time. According to TMZ, police were called to the home after reports of vandalism at the property in the early hours of New Year's Day surfaced.

Officer responding to the call reached Pelosi's home around 3 am and surveyed the scene. However, it's not known if there are any suspects as of now. They said the scene was in the 2600 block of Broadway, but did not confirm who owned the home or if anyone was there at the time.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house located in San Francisco is estimated to be worth $5.4 million. Pelosi is yet to comment on the incident as of Friday evening.

An Act of Outrage

The graffiti and the messages at the garage door, clearly indicate that several Americans are outraged with Pelosi over her failed efforts to get a $2,000 Covid-19 relief check. President Donald Trump along with Pelosi last month pushed for Congress to increase the checks to $2,000, which Democrats then brought to a vote before it was blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell told Pelosi the Senate won't be 'bullied' into passing it, dashing hopes of the higher checks being sent out to Americans. Most Americans will now receive just $600, which has outraged many. Pelosi had urged the Republican to allow the upper chamber to vote on the bill after it passed in the House through a bipartisan vote.

That said, this isn't the first time that Pelosi's home has been vandalized. In September, a YouTuber had attempted to defecate in the driveway of her home in a livestream video. The man named Armando, after locating Pelosi's home, set up a camera across the road and walked over to her driveway. Armando then saluted his viewers, pulled down his pants and proceeded to defecate.