Big Breaking! Pelosi Admits to Secret Push to Oust Biden: "He Wasn't Making His Own Decisions!"

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed in a recent explosive interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein that she convinced President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Pelosi's comments center around a letter Biden wrote to congressional Democrats, which she claims was a key factor in her decision to persuade him to step down.

The 81-year-old Biden wrote the letter to congressional Democrats to dispel concerns that he might withdraw from the race, which had intensified due to worries about his physical and mental health after his performance in the June 27 debate against Donald Trump. He ultimately exited the race two weeks later, following criticism of his debate performance and increasing calls for him to end his presidential bid.

Pelosi publicly expressed doubts about the authenticity of Biden's letter, which was intended to address rumors about his potential withdrawal from the race. "It didn't sound like Joe Biden to me. It really didn't," Pelosi said during the interview, implying that the letter did not reflect Biden's true stance or decision-making process.

Her role in Biden's exit became more apparent when she discussed the letter's impact and her subsequent conversations with the president. The former House Speaker suggested that the letter, which was intended to address growing concerns about Biden's viability, was a factor in her decision to urge him to withdraw.

In addition to her comments about the letter, Pelosi also referenced her recent statements on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Two days after Biden sent the letter, Pelosi had publicly stated that the decision to run or not was entirely up to the president. "Whatever he decides, we go with," she had said, but her remarks were interpreted by some as a subtle push for Biden to reconsider his bid. Pelosi's public statements have sparked speculation about her intentions and the broader implications for the Democratic Party.

"I didn't accept the letter as anything but a letter. I mean, there are some people who are unhappy with the letter," Pelosi stated. She acknowledged putting pressure on Biden, revealing that she felt he was no longer making his own decisions. The letter was meant to reassure Democrats amid growing worries about Biden's candidacy.

In the wake of the letter's release, Pelosi made headlines two days later on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." During the appearance, she reiterated that the decision to run was ultimately Biden's. "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run," she said. When asked about the difference between her remarks and the content of Biden's letter, Pelosi responded, "Whatever he decides, we go with." Some commentators at that time interpreted her statements as a veiled push for Biden to exit the race.

Pelosi's intervention has been supported by several of her Democratic allies, including Representatives Adam Schiff and Zoe Lofgren, who had also expressed concerns about Biden's re-election bid. CNN reported that Pelosi also questioned Biden privately about polling data that suggested he would struggle to win the presidency. A Democrat familiar with the private conversation told Politico, "Nancy made it clear that they could handle this situation the easy way or the hard way."

She admitted that the duo has not communicated since Biden's statement on dropping out of the race and the beginning of last week.

Despite the apparent tension, Pelosi is making efforts to mend her relationship with Biden. She praised him publicly as a "consequential" president and highlighted her family's long-standing admiration for him. "In our family, we have three generations of love for Joe Biden," Pelosi told MSNBC host Jen Psaki. She emphasized that her family has deep respect for Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, with whom they have shared a long and respectful relationship.