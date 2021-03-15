Nancy Pelosi Hands Biden 'Broken System' Lifeline, Blames Trump For Border Crisis

After Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, a record number of asylum seekers have been showing up at the US-Mexico border hoping to make it into America as the Biden administration seems to have a softer stance against illegal immigration. The US Border Patrol is having a hard time in dealing with people as shelters run above capacity.

Also, the number of unaccompanied children showing up at the border has skyrocketed, leaving the Biden administration under a lot of stress in dealing with the surge. The children are currently held in the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody. While Biden had promised to treat immigrants and children held at the border humanely, it seems to be doing the opposite with no clue on what decision to be taken next.

When questioned about why the Biden administration is unable to handle the situation at the border nor does anything to stop people who are showing up in droves, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid the blame squarely on former president Donald Trump. She said Joe Biden is doing everything to address the humanitarian crisis and stated that the president inherited a broken system which was squandered by Trump due to his harsh immigration stance which created the mess in the first place.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos during ABC's 'The Week', Nancy said: ''This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us.'' She then continued to blame Trump saying the Biden administration ''inherited a broken system at the border" and is doing everything in its capacity "to correct that in the children's interest".

When Stephanopoulos pressed Pelosi that Biden is currently in the helm and not Trump, the House Speaker turned the wheels towards Trump again. ''The Biden administration will have a system based on doing the best possible job understanding this is a humanitarian crisis,'' she said.

However, the Democrats have not laid out a plan on how to address the border situation nor do anything from stopping people to turn up at the border risking their lives to reach there.

Former Mexican Envoy Says Surge in Numbers 'Nothing New'

Roberta Jacobson, former United States Ambassador to Mexico, said she isn't surprised with the surge at the US-Mexico border and stated that people responded to Biden's speeches before the election that gave them hope assuming they'll be freely allowed into the country if they show up at the border.

''We've seen surges before. Surges tend to respond to hope, and there was significant hope for a more humane policy after four years of pent-up demand," she said during a press briefing at the White House.