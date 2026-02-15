Nancy Guthrie Taken Out of US? Arizona Sheriff Says Search for Savannah Guthrie's Is 'Exhausting' as She May Have Been Taken Out of the US

The Arizona sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie vowed on Friday that investigators are "going to find Nancy," while admitting that there's still no clear timeline for when she might be rescued. Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff's Department called the two-week-long effort to locate "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mom "exhausting."

He said that the authorities remain committed and will continue to pursue the case until it is solved. "Maybe it's an hour from now," Nanos told The New York Times Friday. "Maybe it's weeks or months or years from now. But we won't quit. We're going to find Nancy. We're going to find this guy."

Hope Not Over

Nanos and his team — working alongside federal investigators — believed earlier this week that they were close to cracking the case when they detained a delivery driver. Authorities thought the man matched the description of the armed, masked figure seen lurking outside Nancy Guthrie's home in the days leading up to her apparent abduction, raising hopes that the investigation was nearing a breakthrough.

About 400 people are now involved in the investigation, and authorities are still "looking hard," Chris Nanos said.

Investigators have been clear about one thing: they are determined to find the missing 84-year-old and the person responsible for her disappearance.

Guthrie was last seen alive on January 31. The next day, a trail of blood was discovered inside her Tucson home, leading authorities to believe she was abducted.

The four people detained during overnight operations linked to the Nancy Guthrie investigation have since been released.

A driver was also briefly detained late Friday and his Range Rover was seized as part of the ongoing search for Nancy. Sources said at least four people were briefly taken into custody across two separate investigative actions, but all were let go after being questioned.

No Arrests Made Yet

Law enforcement stopped the man after linking him to a search warrant being carried out at a home two miles from Nancy's home. Sources told Fox News that the man was taken in for questioning. Investigators spent several hours combing through the SUV in the parking lot of a Culver's location in the Catalina Foothills area before the vehicle was eventually towed away.

Video from the scene showed officers setting up a thin sheet around the back of the Range Rover to shield the search from view.

Earlier this week, police briefly detained a local delivery driver in the Tucson area. According to authorities, the man told officers he had never heard of TV personality Savannah Guthrie or her missing mother — despite the intense public attention surrounding the case.

On Thursday, the FBI released new details about an armed person captured on Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera, showing the person trying to lure her to the front door.

Federal investigators said the suspect is a man standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

In a renewed push to find answers, the FBI also announced it has doubled the reward to $100,000 for information that leads to Guthrie or the person responsible for her disappearance.