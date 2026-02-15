Nancy Guthrie: SWAT Team Detains Three People, Including a Woman, after Descending on Home Near Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Home

Three people were detained on Friday night as part of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, following a SWAT operation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department at a home close to the 84-year-old's home in Tucson, reports said. Authorities moved in after receiving a tip and carried out a search warrant at a house two miles from Nancy's home.

Two men, along with the mother of one of them, were detained, a local law enforcement source told Fox News Digital. Officials haven't said if they are suspects. On Friday night, police officials posted on X that a statement would be "forthcoming," though they didn't say what the announcement would address.

Suspicious People Detained

Around that same time, as authorities were carrying out the search warrant, agents were seen towing a silver SUV from the parking lot of a Tucson restaurant, according to Fox News. The SWAT action unfolded just hours after investigators said they had recovered DNA evidence from Guthrie's property that does not belong to anyone known to be "in close" contact with her.

The unidentified DNA has since been sent to a lab for testing.

Guthrie — the mother of "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie — was last seen on January 31 at her home in Tucson. Investigators believe the elderly grandmother was forced out of the house early the next morning, after blood was found left behind at the scene.

Since her disappearance, several ransom notes have emerged, allegedly from those claiming to have kidnapped her. Even so, police have yet to name any suspects as the frantic search stretched into its 14th day.

Still No Breakthrough

Earlier this week, police briefly detained a local delivery driver in the Tucson area. According to authorities, the man told officers he had never heard of TV personality Savannah Guthrie or her missing mother — despite the intense public attention surrounding the case.

On Thursday, the FBI released new details about an armed person captured on Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera, showing the person trying to lure her to the front door.

Federal investigators said the suspect is a man standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

In a renewed push to find answers, the FBI also announced it has doubled the reward to $100,000 for information that leads to Guthrie or the person responsible for her disappearance.

On Saturday morning, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nino said that it could take years to find Nancy, and he is frustrated with the case.