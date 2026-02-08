Nancy Guthrie: Staggering Ransom Amount Kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie's Mom Demand for Her Release Revealed by Local TV Station

The people claiming to have kidnapped Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, are demanding a $6 million ransom in Bitcoin, according to a local TV station. "Multiple ransom notes have been sent out to the media, including one that was sent to us," JJ McKinney from Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN9 reported.

"In the letter, the potential kidnappers demanded that the Guthries pay them $6 million before this Monday." The ransom note warned that Nancy Guthrie's life would be at risk if the demand isn't met by the deadline of 5 p.m. local time on Monday, the outlet reported. However, no further details about the ransom amount and deadline have been revealed yet.

Family Agrees

The revelation comes hours after Savannah Guthrie shared that she has agreed to pay a ransom in a bid to secure the safe return of her mother, Nancy, in a new message directly addressing the 84-year-old woman's captors on Saturday night.

The "Today" show host appeared in a video alongside her sister Annie and brother Camron, the three of them holding hands as she explained that they had been in contact with the people who abducted their mother.

"We received your message, and we understand," Savannah said, adding, "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her.

"This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Savannah did not go into detail about the messages her family received or the specific demands she agreed to meet.

Her statement comes after a series of reported "ransom notes" were sent to the newsrooms of TMZ and KOLD in the days following the abduction of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of February 1.

While authorities have not confirmed whether those notes are authentic, Savannah's latest video suggests that her family was contacted directly by individuals claiming to be holding Nancy for ransom.

The messages demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's safe return and warned that payment must be made by Monday, threatening consequences if the deadline is missed, according to TMZ.

Still Hopeful but Clueless

Earlier last week, Savannah and her siblings released a video pleading for "proof of life" after reports surfaced that ransom demands had been sent to TMZ and KOLD. It remains unclear whether any such proof has been provided, but Savannah's most recent message suggests that the family believes they have now been contacted directly by those they consider to be her mother's real abductors.

Sunday marks the eighth day of the intensive search for Nancy, who was last seen on January 31 after spending the evening having dinner and playing games at her daughter Annie's home.

She was reported missing around noon the following day, on February 1.

On Saturday, police carried out another sweep at both Annie's home and Nancy's home in Tucson.

Officials have not publicly explained the reason for the searches or said whether anything was recovered. The Pima County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing, and as of Saturday night, no suspects or persons of interest had been identified.