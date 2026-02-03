Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie's Mother Was Dragged from Her Bed and Kidnapped While She Slept at Her Home as Cops Hunt for Mysterious Car

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was apparently abducted from her bed while she was sleeping at her home in Tucson, Arizona police said on Monday. "I believe she was abducted, yes," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS of 84-year-old Nancy.

"I can't think of the last time where in the middle of the night in someone's bed, an 84-year-old woman disappeared on us," he told NBC, adding, "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that's how this investigation is moving." Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Nanos said the upscale rural property was equipped with security cameras.

Police Clueless About Nancy

Nanos also shared that investigators were treating Nancy's disappearance as a crime. "We know she didn't just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own," he said. The beloved grandmother was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, when one of her children dropped her off at her home.

She was reported missing the next day after she didn't arrive for church, raising immediate concern among her family.

Authorities said on Monday that what they found inside the home was "very concerning," noting that several of Nancy's essential personal belongings — including medication she needs to survive — had been left behind.

Nanos added that while Nancy was mentally "sharp as a tack," she had significant physical limitations and could not "walk 50 yards on her own," strongly suggesting she did not leave the house by choice.

"We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime, and we're asking the community's help,'' the grim-faced sheriff said.

Desperate Search On

Officials said Savannah, the victim's 54-year-old TV star daughter — who has often spoken about how her mother guided her toward success — is now in the area, anxiously waiting for any news. Authorities stressed that it is a race against time, as Nancy depends on daily medication to stay alive. According to police, missing even a day could have deadly consequences.

"She is in need of medication — medication that, if she doesn't have it within 24 hours, could be fatal," Nanos explained.

The sheriff added that there were no known threats connected to Nancy or to her daughter's public profile. Savannah, overwhelmed by the situation, did not appear on her show Monday as the search continued.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," she said in a family statement Monday.

"Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900," she said.