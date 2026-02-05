Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie's Mom Was Last Seen by Her Son-In-Law as Final Hours Before She Vanished Are Revealed

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her son-in-law before the 84-year-old mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie vanished. Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was the last person known to have seen Nancy before she went missing, authorities have said.

Cioni, who is married to Savannah's sister Annie, drove Nancy back to her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night after she had dinner with the couple. He made sure Nancy got safely inside before heading off, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times. Nancy vanished sometime after she was dropped off around 9:45 p.m. Friends grew worried the next morning when she failed to show up at church.

Nancy's Last Sighting

The couple, who married in 2006 and share one child, arrived back at their Tucson home—valued at about $650,000—shortly after. Savannah is believed to be staying with family at the home. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. MT, FBI agents arrived at the property as part of the ongoing investigation.

The agents remained there for about two hours before leaving. Nancy was abducted from her $1 million home in Tucson sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday, with investigators saying the kidnapper forced their way inside.

Earlier that evening, Nancy had been spending time with her daughter Annie as the two enjoyed dinner together and played Mahjong, a four-player tile game often compared to rummy.

Nanos has not shared any details about potential suspects. However, a former FBI profiler told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that Nancy may have been targeted well in advance.

Concern was raised the next morning when Annie realized her mother hadn't shown up for church and reported her missing.

On Tuesday afternoon, ransom notes demanding an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin were sent to TMZ and local outlet KOLD. The notes reportedly included specific details about damage inside Nancy's home and what she was wearing—information that has not been revealed.

Cops Acknowledge Ransom Note

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has acknowledged the notes but declined to confirm their contents or say whether law enforcement has received any official ransom demands. The FBI is helping with the investigation, and President Donald Trump has personally offered help in the search.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information that could lead to answers about Nancy's disappearance.

Video shared on Monday showed drops of blood on the doorstep of her home, adding to concerns about what may have happened.

Investigators have also warned that Nancy needs regular medication for an existing health condition, and being deprived of it could put her life at risk.

Police sources told Fox News on Tuesday that Nancy's pacemaker stopped transmitting data to her Apple Watch around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The watch was later found inside her home, leading investigators to believe she was taken beyond its range at the time the pacemaker stopped sending information.

At Tuesday's press conference, Nanos said he could not yet share any details about a possible suspect or suspects.

He added that deputies are still working to recover footage from Nancy's doorbell camera, which was found missing from its mount when investigators first arrived at the scene.