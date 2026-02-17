Nancy Guthrie: New Ransom Note Reaches TMZ Claiming They Know What Happened to Savannah Guthrie's Mom Amid Shocking Revelations

A fourth ransom note has been sent to TMZ by someone claiming to have inside knowledge about what happened to Nancy Guthrie and seeking a confidential payout for the details. In response, TMZ founder Harvey Levin challenged the sender to back up those claims by sharing proof of what they actually know.

Nancy remains missing as the search for her entered the third week. "If you're worried about getting this money, and you really do have this information, send it to us," Harvey said in a Monday X post. "We will forward it to the FBI, and that way there's a record that we have that you supplied this information.

Throwing a Challenge

"If they find her, and they find the kidnapper, then at least there is evidence because we have it, that you're the one who provided the information," he added. "So this is a way for you to get that money if this really is legitimate."

The message appeared to come from the same person who has repeatedly contacted TMZ, claiming to know what happened to Nancy.

That person has continued to withhold details, saying they fear being arrested before they can collect the $100,000 reward offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for information that leads to her recovery.

The person had earlier insisted on being paid in Bitcoin — a method that would be harder to track — before agreeing to share any details.

Harvey Levin also cited disturbing claims from the letter, saying the sender described troubling details about the alleged circumstances surrounding Nancy's disappearance."'I know what I saw five days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up, so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them,' " Harvey said, reading from the letter.

A Contest Begins

This marked the latest in a series of anonymous messages sent to TMZ since the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie — the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie — who vanished on February 1.

TMZ was among several media organizations that received what appeared to be a ransom note in the days after Nancy went missing, demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin. That deadline passed without any payment — and without any further word from the sender.

Then, days later, TMZ received another message from someone now claiming to know what really happened to her. Authorities believe it may be the same person who continued reaching out to the outlet as recently as Monday.

They have sent other letters too, admonishing TMZ for not taking them seriously and warning that they would stop cooperating altogether if no payment was made.

Meanwhile, investigators have still not identified any suspects as the search stretches into its third week. Nancy was last seen after her son-in-law dropped her off at her home in Tucson. She was reported missing the following day when she never arrived at a friend's house, where she was expected to stream their regular Sunday church service.