Nancy Guthrie: FBI Reveals DNA on Glove Found Near Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Home Matches With One Worn by Suspect in Surveillance Video

A glove found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home may be a crucial clue as it "appears to match" the ones worn by a suspect seen in doorbell camera footage, the FBI said. The bombshell development suggests investigators may finally have DNA evidence from the main suspect in the Feb. 1 abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Fox News reported.

Last week, investigators found several gloves near Nancy's home and put them into evidence bags before the Pima County Sheriff's Office sent them to a private laboratory in Florida for testing. Nearly 16 gloves were collected from the area around the property, which have been sent for DNA testing.

Breakthrough Possible

However, most of those gloves had likely been used and tossed aside by search teams working at the scene, limiting their potential value as evidence, the FBI told the Daily Mail. One glove stands out from the others and appears to be a match for what the unidentified masked suspect was wearing in the doorbell footage recorded on Nancy's front porch, the FBI said.

Officials said that they are still waiting for DNA test results, which typically take around 24 hours to be processed.

The development marks the latest potential turning point in the case of the 84-year-old, who was reported missing on February 1. Her disappearance has gripped the nation, as there has been no trace of her and no contact since that night.

Last week, authorities released unsettling video showing an unidentified masked man, armed with a gun, attempting to block the doorbell camera at Nancy's home. The suspect was also seen wearing black nitrile gloves.

Investigators have questioned multiple people in connection with the case, but all were later released. Meanwhile, several ransom messages have been sent to media organizations, including TMZ, demanding at least $6 million in bitcoin from the Guthrie family.

Savannah Guthrie Leaving Today Show

This came as it was revealed that Savannah Guthrie is contemplating leaving her role as host of the TV show "Today," as the search for her missing mother, Nancy, enters its second week. The situation has placed the longtime NBC anchor under immense personal strain during an already difficult and emotional time.

Savannah is among the most familiar faces on network television, having made her debut on NBC back in 2007.

Sources say the intense and emotionally draining search for Nancy has led Savannah to take a hard look at her life in the spotlight, prompting her to rethink what it means to remain so publicly visible.

"This absolutely came out of the blue, and I think she's really concerned that it was because of her job," NewsNation's Paula Froelich reported, citing sources.

Froelich said Savannah was understandably overwhelmed, describing her as "a mess" and deeply fearful that previous TV segments showing her mother may have unintentionally put Nancy at risk.

Investigators believe Nancy was abducted from her home during the night. Given her advanced age and fragile health, the case has become increasingly urgent, with authorities racing against the clock to locate her.