Nancy Guthrie: FBI Has Names and Photos of People Which Could Unmask the Suspect Caught on Doorbell Camera Outside Home of Savannah Guthrie's Mom

The FBI reportedly has names and photographs of people who fit the description of the masked person seen on surveillance video outside Nancy Guthrie's home on the night she went missing. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of January 31, and investigators believe she was abducted in the early hours of February 1.

Her disappearance appeared sudden and baffling, with no immediate signs of where she went. The first troubling clues for law enforcement were traces of blood found on her front door and the discovery that her front door security camera had been disconnected. However, Nancy remains missing and cops are yet to make any arrests.

Cops Trying to Close In

A major breakthrough came on February 10, when the FBI recovered surveillance footage that had initially been missing from the night Nancy Guthrie vanished. The video shows a masked figure approaching her home, giving investigators their clearest lead yet.

Authorities now have names and photographs of individuals who closely resemble the mysterious masked man seen in the footage, according to CBS News.

The unsettling video appears to show the suspect tampering with or disabling Nancy's security camera. Investigators also believe the person was carrying a firearm, visible in what looks like a holster.

Local business owners, including those who run gun shops, told CBS News that law enforcement has reached out to them, asking whether they recognize any of the names or faces tied to the case. One gun shop owner said he was given a packet by investigators containing driver's license photos along with images pulled from social media, as authorities work to identify the suspect.

The gun shop owner told investigators that none of the names or faces looked familiar. He reviewed his store's purchase records but came up empty, finding no connection that could help move the case forward.

Philip Martin, co-owner of Armor Bearer Arms, said an agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation stopped by his shop sometime between February 10 and 12.

Speaking to local CBS affiliate KOLD, Martin said he was given a packet containing roughly 18 to 24 photos along with corresponding names. He was asked to check whether any of those individuals had purchased a firearm from his store within the past year.

New Names Found

After combing through the store's database, Martin said he found no matches. While the agent didn't explain why those specific names were being reviewed, Martin told KOLD he believed they were linked to people who fit the description of the masked suspect seen in the surveillance footage.

"Based on that video I saw of the kidnapper at the house who was caught on camera -- the facial hair that I saw on the video reminds me a lot of these photographs," Martin told KOLD.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News that investigators have not yet zeroed in on any particular group of people in their search.

When asked about reports suggesting authorities had identified roughly 40 potential suspects, Nanos pushed back, saying those claims were not true.

"We haven't narrowed it down to anything other than we have pieces of evidence that we're looking at to try to find this individual," the sheriff added.

In a Wednesday update, the sheriff's office said investigators are actively examining biological evidence collected from Nancy Guthrie's home. Officials did not say how many DNA profiles are currently being tested.

Police sources told the New York Post that more DNA was found during a recent search of Nancy's home—and that the material does not belong to her, raising new questions in the case.

Authorities also announced that the reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return or the arrest of her captor has now climbed to $202,500. The increase includes a $100,000 anonymous donation, along with $2,500 contributed by 88 Crime.

Previously, attorney Michael Hupy, who serves as president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, announced he would personally offer $100,000 through his organization. However, the sheriff's department has not confirmed whether Hupy is the anonymous donor behind the latest contribution.

Meanwhile, officials addressed earlier reports suggesting lie detector tests were being used on potential suspects. Authorities clarified that those polygraph exams were actually conducted as part of routine screening for new hires—not connected to the investigation itself.