Is Nancy Guthrie Dead? All Four Detained in Connection with Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Kidnapping Released as Cops Giving Up Hope

The four people detained during overnight operations linked to the Nancy Guthrie investigation have since been released. As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made — nearly two weeks after the mother of "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen.

A driver was also briefly detained late Friday and his Range Rover was seized as part of the ongoing search for Nancy. Sources said at least four people were briefly taken into custody across two separate investigative actions, but all were let go after being questioned. Law enforcement stopped the man after linking him to a search warrant being carried out at a home two miles from Nancy's home.

Still No Arrests Made

Sources told Fox News that the man was taken in for questioning. Investigators spent several hours combing through the SUV in the parking lot of a Culver's location in the Catalina Foothills area before the vehicle was eventually towed away.

Video from the scene showed officers setting up a thin sheet around the back of the Range Rover to shield the search from view.

This came as the frantic search for Nancy is now entering its second week. The 84-year-old mother of "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen at her home in Tucson on January 31.

Late Friday night, a SWAT team from the Pima County Sheriff's Department descended on a house roughly two miles from Guthrie's home.

Three people — two men and the mother of one of them — were taken into custody. Around 10 p.m. local time, Pima County authorities said a written statement would be released, but offered no further details.

The raid came just hours after TMZ reported receiving another alleged ransom note linked to the case — the third such message sent to the outlet on Friday alone. In the email, the sender warned that law enforcement should "be prepared to go international" to track down the "main individual" behind Nancy's troubling disappearance.

Still No Breakthrough

Earlier this week, police briefly detained a local delivery driver in the Tucson area. According to authorities, the man told officers he had never heard of TV personality Savannah Guthrie or her missing mother — despite the intense public attention surrounding the case.

On Thursday, the FBI released new details about an armed person captured on Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera, showing the person trying to lure her to the front door.

Federal investigators said the suspect is a man standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

In a renewed push to find answers, the FBI also announced it has doubled the reward to $100,000 for information that leads to Guthrie or the person responsible for her disappearance.

On Saturday morning, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nino said that it could take years to find Nancy, and he is frustrated with the case.