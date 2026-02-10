Nancy Guthrie: Cops Seen Wearing Gloves and Carrying Brown Bags During Night Search at Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Home as Ransom Deadline Nears

Police were seen leaving Annie Guthrie's home on Saturday wearing gloves and carrying brown bags as the search for her and Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, entered its eighth day. During the late-night search, camera flashes lit up the shaded windows of the Tucson, Arizona, home shared by Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

After nearly three hours inside the home, investigators emerged wearing blue gloves and holding brown bags as they left. This comes as Savannah Guthrie and her family face immense pressure as a frightening deadline approaches later Monday, with kidnappers demanding a $6 million ransom and claiming they are holding the "Today" co-host's missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy.

Deadline Approaches

The ransom note set a deadline of 5 p.m. Arizona time (7 p.m. ET), demanding payment to a bitcoin account and warning of severe consequences. The demand came nine days after the family believed the 84-year-old matriarch was taken from her bed inside her million-dollar Catalina Foothills home.

In her latest appeal to those claiming to have her mother, Savannah Guthrie said the family was ready to pay the ransom but asked for proof that her mom was still alive.

Investigators looking into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance may searched her septic tank for possible evidence that could have been flushed away, according to a former law enforcement official.

On Sunday afternoon, three investigators were seen inspecting the tank in the backyard of Nancy's Tucson, Arizona, home as the search for the "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother entered its eighth day.

"A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means wastewater doesn't go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank," former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard told the Daily Mail.

"So somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank. It is a possibility that [investigators] are now trying to make sure that there's nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt," he continued.

Fresh Doubts

A former senior FBI official has expressed serious doubt that Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy, is still alive and being held by abductors. "I'm very skeptical of this," former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said Sunday while speaking on Fox News' "The Big Weekend Show."

"Is this really a kidnapping? Does somebody really have her, and is she really alive?" he said of the fiends claiming to be holding her.

The former FBI official shared his doubts after Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings turned to social media to beg for their mother's safe return, saying they were willing to comply with the kidnappers' $6 million ransom demand.

Meanwhile, a camera that monitored Nancy Guthrie's driveway at her Tucson, Arizona, home has been removed, according to a reporter at the scene.

"I'm not sure when this camera overlooking Nancy Guthrie's driveway was removed, but it's not there right now," Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz wrote on X.