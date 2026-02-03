Nancy Guthrie: Cops Find Blood in Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom's Home Showing Signs of Forced Entry

Blood was found inside the home of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie's missing 84-year-old mother, according to a report released Tuesday, prompting authorities to fear she may have been kidnapped or abducted. The local sheriff confirmed that they fear "a possible kidnapping or abduction."

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that the blood was found along with clear signs of forced entry at the Catalina Hills home in Arizona. Officials have not yet determined who the blood belonged to. Nancy Guthrie — whom Savannah has often described as her "best friend" — was reported missing on Sunday night, just hours after she returned home from dinner the night before.

Signs of Forced Entry

"At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly [in the] middle of the night," Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Kevin Adger confirmed to the LA paper, adding, "Detectives are looking into a possible kidnapping or abduction."

Police also announced a $2,500 reward as they urged the public to come forward with any photos, videos, or information that could help identify and arrest the suspected abductor.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made a direct appeal, calling on anyone with knowledge of the incident — or anyone involved — to speak up.

"Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there's no questions asked here," he told NBC News. "We don't need another bad, tragic ending."

Investigators are carefully analyzing DNA evidence recovered from the home, according to KVOA.

Authorities also said Nancy's car and cellphone were left behind at the scene. Detectives are now hoping data from the phone will help them determine when she was taken, ABC News reported.

Daughter to Pull Out of Winter Olympics Coverage

This came as it was revealed that Savannah Guthrie is likely to step aside from hosting NBC's opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics as she focuses on her family following the disappearance of her mother. The 54-year-old "Today" show anchor was scheduled to co-host NBC's opening ceremony alongside Terry Gannon at Milan's Stadio San Siro on Feb. 4.

However, sources are now saying that it is increasingly likely that Guthrie will have to pull out of the coverage, given the circumstances.

"There is no way Savannah will be there," an NBC source told Page Six.

Nancy was reported missing by her family around noon on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona, after she failed to turn up. She had last been seen on the night of January 31.

Relatives told police they realized something was wrong when they received a call from someone at their local church saying Nancy hadn't arrived, prompting immediate concern.

Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Nancy left her home without the medication she needs to stay alive — a concern echoed by "Today" show host Jenna Bush Hager, who shared the alarming detail as the search continued.

Speaking 36 hours after the 84-year-old's disappearance from her $1 million home, Hager said: "I know her personally. And we want to just report, too, that she takes daily medication and she needs them for survival.

"She's without her medication. We are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now in our prayers."