Nancy Guthrie: Chilling New Video Shows Unidentified Man Trying to Scale Wall of Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Home as New Ransom Note Emerges

Newly released video appears to show a man in Tucson trying to climb over a wall while carrying a backpack similar to the one seen on Nancy Guthrie's suspected captor. The footage shows an unidentified bald man wearing a gray zip-up jacket and blue jeans around 1:53 a.m. on February 1 — the same day the 84-year-old was reported missing.

At one point, the unidentified man removes one backpack while another remains strapped to his back. He then appears to struggle for a while as he tries to make it over a stone wall. After making a brief attempt and facing some difficulty, the alleged kidnapper gives up and walks away.

Chilling New Image Emerges

On Thursday, TMZ reported that it had received another ransom letter allegedly from Nancy's captors, this time containing a warning that they were "not being taken seriously." Nancy, the much-loved mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31 after returning home from dinner and a game night with her daughter Annie.

The latest update follows the release of chilling footage that showed a masked man standing at Nancy's front door and fiddling with her doorbell camera. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black face covering, thick black latex gloves, and a black backpack. The clip marked the first major development in the missing-persons case in more than a week.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, investigators found a single black glove near Nancy's $1 million home — one that closely resembled the glove worn by the masked figure in the doorbell footage.

This came as a white forensic tent was erected outside Nancy Guthrie's home, exactly at the place where a disturbing figure in a ski mask and gloves was seen approaching the house 11 days earlier.

The 84-year-old woman was abducted from her $1 million home in Tucson, Arizona, during the early morning hours of February 1.

Four officers arrived at Guthrie's home around 8 a.m. on Thursday in a black vehicle. Two of them, dressed in plain clothes, carried a bag holding the forensic tent, while the others brought in additional equipment. The white tent was set up at the front of the house, blocking access to the entrance and the porch.

Shocking New Development

The tent has been erected at the same place where investigators had earlier found blood matching Guthrie's DNA. About an hour later, the tent was taken down. Authorities have not said what they were searching for. Forensic tents are used to shield a body, a weapon, or other crucial evidence from public view.

The front porch had already been walked over repeatedly by both investigators and family members during the search. It had also been left exposed to the elements, with the blood stains on the ground drying out in the sun.

A source from the Pima County Sheriff's Office expressed frustration, telling reporters, "This is amateur hour."

Just minutes after news of the tent emerged, Guthrie's daughter, 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, shared an emotional video tribute to her mother.

"Our lovely mom," Savannah wrote. "We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."

The latest development follows an intensive, hour-by-hour search carried out by FBI agents on Wednesday, as they combed the rough scrubland surrounding Nancy's home.

Investigators have been flooded with thousands of tips since releasing doorbell camera footage that shows a masked suspect approaching Nancy's house, noticing the camera, and then ripping it off. In response, hundreds of detectives and federal agents have now been assigned to the case.

Until earlier this week, progress appeared limited, with few clear answers about what happened to Nancy or who was responsible.

The release of the surveillance images — showing a masked figure trying to disable the doorbell camera on her front porch — marked the first major break in the investigation. Still, the footage did not reveal what became of her or whether she is alive.

FBI Director Kash Patel said his team spent several days trying to recover missing, damaged, or inaccessible surveillance images that could shed more light on the case.

On Wednesday, two investigators were seen leaving the home of Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, carrying a brown paper grocery bag and a white trash bag. One of them, still wearing blue protective gloves, also removed a bundle of letters from the roadside mailbox. The pair left without speaking to reporters.

Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni — who live several miles away — were the last known people to see the 84-year-old before she was taken.

Meanwhile, detectives recovered a black glove near Nancy's home that closely resembles the one worn by the suspected abductor in the doorbell footage.