Nancy Guthrie: Blood Trail Spotted Outside Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Home as Cops Investigate Ransom Note Demanding Millions of Dollars in Bitcoin

Shocking new video shows a blood trail captured on camera stretching away from the Arizona home of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother. The footage shows dark red blood splattered across the tiles outside the Tucson home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, echoing earlier descriptions of a gruesome scene that sources had shared with The New York Post.

Authorities haven't confirmed who the blood belongs to. The video surfaced hours after TMZ received an unverified ransom note demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's safe return, adding to the growing concern around her disappearance. Nancy was last seen Saturday evening, when one of her children dropped her off at home.

Blood Trail and a Ransom Note

When she didn't show up for church the following day, family members grew worried and reported her missing, prompting a search to begin. The search for the missing grandmother has grown more desperate with each passing hour. Police warned that she was nearing 72 hours without a critical medication she must take every 24 hours — and without it, her life could be in serious danger.

"We don't know where she is," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos conceded at a press conference Tuesday.

"We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will," he added. "We don't know if multiple people were involved."

Nancy's disappearance was officially declared a criminal case on Monday. Police described the scene at her Tucson home as troubling but declined to share further details.

Sources later told The New York Post that blood had been found at the house and that personal items she would never leave behind — including her phone — were found there, deepening fears about what may have happened.

Nancy's Life in Grave Danger

Police have remained tight-lipped about what they know — and what they don't. In a brief statement about the alleged ransom note, they offered few details, saying only that it was being looked into. "We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation," Sheriff Nanos said in a statement. "We are taking all tips and leads very seriously."

The note reportedly set a deadline for payment and claimed to include details that only someone familiar with the crime scene would know.

Just hours earlier, Nanos avoided giving direct answers when questioned about the possibility of a ransom demand.

"We have all kinds of investigative leads we're working on," he told reporters Tuesday.

Ground searches for Nancy are expected to wind down, with Nanos saying the focus will now move away from field efforts and toward deeper investigative work.

"She is an 84-year-old woman who went to bed, and sometime in the middle of the night, she was removed from that home and now here 48 plus hours, and this lady needs her medication," Nanos previously said.

"It's not good."