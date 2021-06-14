Nam Ji Hyun, Song Ji Hyo, Chae Jong Hyeop Introduce their Characters in The Witch's Diner Posters

With just a month left for the premiere of Nam Ji Hyun starrer fantasy thriller drama The Witch's Diner or Come To The Witch Restaurant, the producers have released the character posters of its lead casts. Through the teaser images, cast members Nam Ji Hyun, Song Ji Hyo, and Chae Jong Hyeop introduced their roles to K-drama fans worldwide.

The first poster features actress Song Ji Hyo as Hee Ra, owner of a mysterious soup restaurant. In the spooky poster, the character advertises her special soup. The poster caption read: "Try it though you will have to pay the price of it."

The second poster shows actress Nam Ji Hyun's character Jin getting ready to taste the special soup made by the witch. In the mysterious poster, she looks confused about her decision as the poster caption read: "Was it my choice or was my fate already decided..." According to the official synopsis, the character starts working at the restaurant after making a deal with the witch. K-drama fans will know more about this deal in the premiere episode of The Witch's Diner.

The third poster introduces actor Chae Jong Hyeop as part-timer Gil Young, a free soul who works in the restaurant for some unknown reasons. In the teaser image, the character is portrayed as a suspicious person. The poster caption read: "My wish...Please keep it a secret". The viewers will probably know about his secret wish in the first episode.

Check out the Character Posters of The Witch's Diner below:

Meanwhile, the producers of this fantasy thriller drama said the viewers could be excited to see the cast members transform into their characters in the premiere episode. Though the lead characters are working at the same place, they have different goals. Please look forward to the first episode to know more about it, they added.

The mini-series is based on a popular book by writer Goo Sand Hee, and it revolves around the relationship between witch Hee Ra, her employee Jin and part-timer Gil Young. The drama will premiere on TVING on July 16, and K-drama fans can watch it with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.