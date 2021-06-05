Actress Nam Ji Hyun will be back to small screens after a year with a new fantasy thriller drama, Come to the Witch Restaurant. Her last television project was the MBC science fiction drama 365: Repeat of the Year. In the new mini-series, the actress will portray a 28-year-old restaurant employee named Jung Jin.

The new K-drama is based on a popular book by writer Goo Sang Hee, which won the grand prize (daesang) at the third story contest organized by Kyobo Book Centre. The script for this mini-series is written by screenwriter Lee Young Sook. It is directed by chief producer So Jae Hyun of popular tvN drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

What is the story of Come to the Witch Restaurant?

The fantasy thriller drama will revolve around a restaurant that sells food to the customers and grants their wishes in return for their souls. The restaurant is run by a witch named Jo Hee Ra, who makes mysterious soul food. She also helps her customers lead a better life if they are willing to make a deal with her.

Ji Hyun's character Jin is an employee of the restaurant who sold her soul to a witch. The hardships forced her to deal with the witch, and the mini-series will show her paying the price of it. According to the official synopsis, Jin is an ordinary woman who is struggling to make a living.

The character begins her career at a PR agency, and she gets fired by the firm for filing a complaint against it. To meet her financial needs, she opens a restaurant that serves cheonggukjang (a kind of soup prepared with fermented soybeans) to its customers.

Come to the Witch Restaurant will premiere through the OTT platform TVing in July, and it will feature Stove League actor Chae Jong Hyeop as the male lead Lee Gil Yong. He is a young student who is preparing for the General Educational Development (GED) test. The fantasy thriller drama will also feature actress Song Ji Hyo as a central character. She will portray witch Hee Ra in the mini-series.