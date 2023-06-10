Naked Woman Found Dead in Trash Compactor Under Mysterious Circumstances Inside NYC Building

A woman was found dead inside a trash crusher in a residential building in the Manhattan neighborhood of Harlem. Emergency responders found the unidentified woman, believed to be in her 30s, inside the room on the second floor where the compactor was located before 10 am on Friday, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said.

The victim was found naked, according to the NYPD spokesperson. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the woman lived in the building. It is also unclear who first found the woman and informed the emergency responders. The NYPD said an investigation is ongoing.

Mystery Shrouds Strange Death

Police said the medical examiner will determine her cause of death. The victim was found with no indications of trauma, and it did not appear that anyone had interfered with the chamber, although everyone in the building has access to the room, authorities told DailyMail.com.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the NYPD. The city's Medical Examiner's Office will determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The crime rate has increased by 1.4 percent in the Big Apple. Felony assaults and grand larceny auto are also up 8.3 and 16.5 percent, respectively.

The 255 flats in the 126th Street building date back to 1980. According to Who Owns What in NYC, it presently has 347 open violations against it, including complaints for vermin, mold, and hot water.

Earlier this month, a group of men was seen doing drugs in the open in a nearby Harlem neighborhood near La Marqueta market.

Pictures and video taken of the men as they were lying on Park Avenue between 115th and 116th Streets outside the modest but well-liked market show them nonchalantly injecting drugs into their arms on the weekend.

Den for Criminals

Photos show the men sitting underneath the railway surrounded by bags of their belongings and an overturned Citi bike. Other photos of the block the following day show even more men snorting drugs at the site.

Despite primarily being a shopping district, the Cooke School Institute, which provides special education instruction to children from the ages of 5 to 21, as well as P.S. 57 and P.S. 155 Elementary Schools, are all located nearby. As a result, many families walk by the marketplace.

The East Harlem Neighborhood Health Action Center and the New York City Housing Authority's East Harlem office are both close to the market.

The incident comes despite NYC Mayor Eric Adams' promise to combat the city's rising crime and homelessness rates, which are both roughly 40 percent higher than they were a year ago.