A 50-year-old Florida man was arrested on Tuesday for walking naked into the property of his neighbor and peeping through the window of the couple's seven-year-old daughter on multiple nights, Santa Rosa County authorities said. Surveillance camera captured the pervert calmly walking around the property and knocking on the child's bedroom window on at least three separate nights last week.

Eric Straight, the accused, was arrested on Sunday night and has been charged with trespassing and aggravated stalking of a victim under the age of 12. The girl told police that Straight also spoke to her several times after knocking on her bedroom window.

Dirty Mind

According to police, on the night of August 9, the 7-year-old girl's mother saw a silhouette of a man by the window in her daughter's room. She told her husband and both grew suspicious of their nudist neighbor. The Navarre couple immediately informed the authorities and was asked to install security cameras, which they did three days later. The video caught the man walking naked on their property at night and speaking to their daughter through her bedroom window. Following that Straight was arrested on Sunday night.

According to the arrest report, Straight was captured on the surveillance video installed in the child's bedroom window. He was seen nude on at least three separate occasions, including one visit at 1:30 am, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said. "At my press conferences, sometimes, I get a little heated because we discuss some really bad things. But today, I think we broke a record," he added.

Repeated Offender

According to the police report, Straight allegedly removed a screen from the window, so that the minor could see him better. The girl's parents also reported that they found the screen removed from their daughter's window twice. The girl later told authorities that she had spoken to Straight five times after he had knocked on her window and that, on one occasion she also modeled her Halloween costume for him through the window.

Needless to say, the girl could have landed in a bigger trouble had her parents not grown suspicious about Straight. The child's parents had specifically told Straight, who is a "professed nudist", in the past that he was not permitted on their property while nude. Straight has been their neighbor for over two years and allegedly often goes naked on streets.

Straight was charged with trespassing and aggravated stalking of a victim under the age of 12. He has since been released on $27,500 bond but is bound by a restraining order making it illegal for him to go near the girl.