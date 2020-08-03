The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested Nicholas Arnold Schock, a 36-year-old Florida man, after he attacked a waitress leaving her unconscious and then entered the restaurant ranting about President Donald Trump as he undressed in front of other customers. Schock was filmed in a video showing him half-naked with his shorts falling off as he yelled, which went viral online.

The incident happened on Friday evening following which Schock was arrested on charges of profanity and tirade inside a restaurant causing embarrassment to guests and disturbing the peace of the place. According to deputies, several employees and customers provided written and verbal statements to describe the incident.

Indecent and Vulgar

The police responded to the scene at Pop's Sunset Grill after receiving information about a disturbance. The deputies found a large group of people surrounding a small group of people who were holding Schock. According to the authorities, Schock entered the premise shouting and using profanity and dresses down to no shirt and pulled down his trousers exposing parts of his groin area.

A waitress soon noticed him and tried to prevent him from entering the restaurant. However, Schock became even more violent and hit her. The first was a right-handed swing that hit her on the left side of the face, followed by a left-handed swing that hit her on the right side. She immediately lost consciousness and dropped on the floor.

An employee, who approached Schock before he hit the waitress, said that Schock also tried to attack him but stopped and started screaming that he would "kill everyone in the establishment" and shouted comments about the Aryan brotherhood and white supremacy.

The restaurant had quite a few customers at that time including children. One of the guests Shelly Troyer, who was enjoying her day at the restaurant with her children, filmed the entire incident and uploaded it on social media on Saturday, which went viral immediately garnering more than 300,000 views. Schock was later overpowered by some of the guests and restaurant employees, following which he was handed over to the police.

A White Supremacist

Schock became a threat to the guests immediately after entering the business, said the police. Deputies discovered video footage of Schock hitting the waitress and while he was yelling, he also mentioned that he was carrying a gun. However, deputies didn't find any weapon at the restaurant. Schock is also believed to have threatened to "butt f***" another bystander next to the waitress.

Restaurant employees tried to calm him down but were unsuccessful. "I don't give a f***, call Donald Trump, please. I'm not going nowhere. I will butt-f**k this bitch on the table right now," he yelled. Kristen and Joe Farrell, the owners of Pops, described Schock as a "troubled" individual who "immediately began spewing erratic hate dialogue" upon entering the restaurant.

Schock is believed to be a white supremacist, according to police. He was heard yelling: "I'm a white supremacist. The Aryan nation will rule the world!"

"People covered in tattoos are going to be my closest relatives, I promise you," he said. Schock has been charged on one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace. Schock's arraignment is slated for August 24 and he's in custody in Sarasota County Jail.