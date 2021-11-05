Naked Couple Film Themselves Having Sex Inside Church in Doggy-Style Video, Police Investigates

Many couples wish to turn their sexual fantasies into reality, but it's not that easy to make them happen. However, a couple, who has managed to live their sexual fantasies in real life in a daredevil stunt, has now invited trouble for themselves. Reports suggest that an X-rated video of a couple who dared to have sex inside a church in Belgium has gone viral on the internet.

According to the scandalous footage, the naked couple appears to be having doggy-style sex behind the altar inside the sacred religious institution prompting authorities to investigate. The viral footage of the couple having sex filmed inside the Sint-Michielskerk Church in Bree has reportedly caused outrage.

In the video, the naked couple films their X-rated act. The woman bends over while her partner thrusts her and records her from behind. Moreover, the man appears to be filming with one hand as he occasionally gropes the woman's waist in the viral footage of the church porn scandal.

Couple's Identity in Belgium Church Porn Scandal Remain Unknown

While the scandalous sex footage has already caught the attention of many internet users, the couple's identity is yet unknown. Moreover, it's unclear when the naked couple filmed themselves having sex inside the scared institution.

Reports suggest that people from the church believes the incident could have taken place on October 27. As the church is a publicly accessible building, anyone can enter the church.

'I received the video via WhatsApp,' says spokesperson Ernest Essers

Speaking of the scandalous incident, Bree mayor Liesbeth Van der Auwera said: "The police have announced that a double report has officially been drawn up."

Ernest Essers, a spokesperson for Sint-Michielskerk Church said the incident "exceeded all boundaries of decency, respect, and fairness".

He further revealed that he had received the video on 29th October via WhatsApp. "This is public defamation. We are going to file a complaint with the police," the spokesperson said adding, "Due to the extended All Saints weekend, this would have happened on Wednesday (October 27)."

"We want to handle this discreetly, but of course we want it to be followed up. This has overwhelmed us," Essers added.

Meanwhile, it is also unknown if someone purposely leaked the sex video online. Police are investigating the case and more details are awaited.