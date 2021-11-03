Henry Ruggs Car Crash: Las Vegas Raiders Player To Be Charged With DUI Resulting in Death

Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III was involved in a deadly accident in the southwest valley of the Las Vegas area on Tuesday morning. According to reports, authorities said that Ruggs will be facing a DUI charge for the crash as one person has died.

Reports suggest that the accident took place at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway South, north of Tropicana Avenue at around 3:00 A.M. Authorities also said that Ruggs, 22, was found in the wreck in the area of the accident at around 3:40 AM.

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered," Ruggs' lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ Sports.

Henry Ruggs was driving Chevrolet Corvette

Police have confirmed that Ruggs was behind the wheel during the accident. The Las Vegas Raiders star was driving his Chevrolet Corvette, which collided with a Toyota Rav4. The Toyota caught on fire in the deadly crash and first responders found one person dead in the SUV.

Ruggs is currently in hospital

After the authorities found Ruggs in the wreck, he was immediately transported to University Medical Center hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruggs to be charged with DUI resulting in death

Confirming the news investigative reporter David Charms tweeted, "Metro police confirm Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was the driver in this morning's fatal crash and "showed signs of impairment." He will be charged with DUI resulting in death."

Raiders Issued a Statement After the Accident

Who died in Henry Ruggs car crash?

Associated Press has reported that the person killed in the crash was a woman while the passenger in Ruggs' car was also a female, who was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

How did the car crash happen?

"The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota," The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

Was Ruggs drunk?

Ruggs was at a golfing facility and drinking the night before the crash, according to reports.