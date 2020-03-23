For 61-year-old Madonna, coronavirus or COVID-19, the global pandemic that has killed thousands and infected thousands of others, is "the great equaliser" who doesn't discriminate.

Madonna, whose latest outing Madame X was released in 2019, was on tour to promote the album before the virus was declared a pandemic. However, owing to the coronavirus crisis, the final two shows in Paris scheduled for March 10-11 were cancelled.

Madonna takes a nude bath while reminiscing coronavirus

The Material Girl singer posted a scandalising video on her Twitter and Instagram page while taking a luxurious milk bath with rose petals. A stark-naked Madonna wore a few pieces of jewellery on her neck, ears and arms, as she spoke about "indiscriminatory" nature of the coronavirus.

"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell."

"It's the great equaliser and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways," she says.

Referring to her 1995 song Human Nature, Madonna said: "Like I used to say at the end of 'Human Nature' every night, if the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

Madonna faces backlash over her naked bath video

Ever since the coronavirus breakout, Madonna has been quite vocal about the virus on her social media handles by posting pictures and thoughts with #becreative and #staysafe hashtags. She captioned the controversial post: No-Discrimination- Covid-19!!

However, her current video backfired with several users condemning her for her choice of location while speaking about the virus and calling it "indiscriminatory". "Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we're not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy," wrote a follower on her Instagram page.

"This video is stupid. We all know that you are in your own rich confinement. You live in other reality Madge. Stop it. With petals on your rich bath, oh my god. Covid19 makes distinction cause you can afford your own respiratory machine. Stop trivialize this awful situation please," wrote another user.

"Meanwhile, some are out there with bare essentials and she's posting petaled nipples. Stop it Madonna. I love ya girl but stop," wrote another.

"If the ship is going down, do you really think we're going down together while you're in your bathtub having people working for you to be there? I love you, my queen," commented other.