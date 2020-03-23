Close
Italys death toll surpasses 5,000

As on Monday (March 23), 343,394 people have been infected, while 14,774 have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From a complete shut-down to widespread testing, governments all over, are striving hard to curb the outbreak and treat the diseased.

Currently, there isn't any vaccine for the disease and medical workers are at the fore-front, in this battle. At a gory time like this, what have the richest of the rich contributed during this global fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Bill Gates

Malaysia: Seven more rotavirus cases detected in Kedah; total reaches up to 24
Reuters

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has described Covid-19, as a "once-in-a-lifetime pathogen." The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has committed $100 million to aid global detection, isolation and treatment of the virus.

Jack Ma

Alibaba
IANS

"The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai" Ma tweeted on March 16, his first after joining the micro-blogging website.

Jack Ma tweet

The supplies worth $6 million medical supplies, donated by the Chinese billionaire, arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Sunday. Supplies sent by the Alibaba founder, include 5.4 million face masks, 1.08 million testing kits, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 protective face shields, which will be distributed among African nations.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, took to Twitter to express his "gratitude" for the Chinese billionaire.

Paul Kagame tweet

Ethipian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also took to Twitter to thank Ma.

Ethiopian PM tweet

He sent 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, ventilators and thermometers, to ten Asian countries. "Go Asia!", he tweeted.

Jack Ma tweet

Similar relief material has been donated to Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain. During the early stages of the outbreak, he had donated $14 million for the development of coronavirus vaccine, CNN reported.

Mike Bloomberg

The media titan has committed $40 million to prevent and slow its [Covid-19] spread around the world, particularly in Africa.

Mike Bloomberg tweet

Apple

"We're donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe", Apple's CEO Tim Cook, tweeted.

Tim Cook tweet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk
Elon Musk YouTube Grab

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO, Elon Musk, donated "a truckload of PPEs (masks, gowns, etc.) to UCLA Health facility", director Peyton Reed tweeted.

Peyton Reed tweet

Musk said his company is making ventilators and expects to have over 1,200 to distribute this week.

Elon Musk tweet

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Facebook donated 720,000 masks, that they sourced during California's wildfires. "We're also working on sourcing millions of more to donate", he added.

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook post