Mystery in the Skies: Small US Plane with 10 Aboard Vanishes Over Alaska

A small commercial aircraft carrying 10 people disappeared on Thursday while flying over Alaska, authorities confirmed. The Bering Air Caravan was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when it went missing. The aircraft, with nine passengers and a pilot, was scheduled to arrive at 4:00 p.m. Alaska Standard Time (0100 GMT) but never reached its destination.

Alaska State Police stated that search and rescue teams are actively working to locate the missing plane. The last known location was recorded flying over water between Unalakleet and Nome, a distance of about 146 miles (235 kilometers) across Norton Sound.

Search Efforts Underway

Bering Air, a regional airline based in Alaska, operates a fleet of approximately 39 aircraft, including both planes and helicopters. According to FlightRadar24 data, the missing aircraft departed Unalakleet at 2:38 p.m. local time (2338 GMT). Its last recorded position was detected 38 minutes later, indicating that it vanished over the water before completing the typically short flight.

Authorities have yet to determine what caused the aircraft to disappear. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department announced on social media that they had launched a ground search from Nome and White Mountain. However, poor weather conditions are hindering aerial search efforts.

Harsh Weather Conditions

Officials warned that severe weather, including low visibility and near-whiteout conditions, is complicating rescue operations. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department urged locals to avoid conducting independent search missions due to the treacherous conditions.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) weather camera near Nome captured deteriorating visibility throughout Thursday afternoon, making air search nearly impossible. Despite the challenges, search and rescue teams remain committed to locating the missing aircraft.

Community on High Alert

Unalakleet is a small town with about 690 residents, situated roughly 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Nome. Nome itself, historically known as a Gold Rush town, lies just south of the Arctic Circle and serves as the finish line for the famous 1,000-mile (1,610-kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Local officials, community members, and first responders are closely monitoring the situation. Bering Air has yet to issue an official statement regarding the missing aircraft.

Rising Concerns Over Aviation Accidents

This disappearance adds to a recent series of aviation incidents in the United States. On January 30, a tragic midair collision occurred between a passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over Washington, D.C., resulting in 67 fatalities.

Shortly after that, a medical aircraft crashed into a densely populated Philadelphia neighborhood, killing seven and injuring 19 others.

Authorities are treating the latest Alaska incident with urgency, hoping for a successful rescue operation. Search teams continue to monitor the area, awaiting a break in the harsh weather to expand aerial efforts.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.