Mystery Over Kamala Harris Debate Earrings Continues as Company Behind Bluetooth Jewelry Offers to Even the Playing Field for Trump

A company that produces Bluetooth earrings resembling Kamala Harris' debate jewelry has extended an offer to Donald Trump, but with one condition. Harris, who has raised concerns about Bluetooth headphones being a "security risk," was accused of wearing hidden earpieces disguised as pearl earrings during her debate against Republican rival Trump on Tuesday.

Critics have made baseless claims that the gold pearl earrings Democratic nominee Harris, 59, has worn before—reportedly bought from Tiffany's—are actually smart audio earrings developed by the German start-up NOVA. However, the only real similarity between the two earring sets is that they both feature a pearl. However, the claims have so far been unfounded.

Company Offers Help to Trump

Malte Iversen, the managing director of Icebach Sound, the company that produces NOVA earrings, said that he cannot confirm or deny whether the earrings in question are from his brand.

"We do not know whether Mrs. Harris wore one of our products. The resemblance is striking and while our product was not specifically developed for use at presidential debates, it is nonetheless suited for it," Iversen said in a statement.

He then lightheartedly teased Harris' opponent, while extending him an offer to level the playing field.

"To ensure a level playing field for both candidates, we are currently developing a male version and will soon be able to offer it to the Trump campaign. The choice of color is a bit challenging though as orange does not go well with a lot of colors," Iversen told Just the News.

He further explained that the company is going through difficult times, revealing they are facing a lawsuit against a Chinese tech firm for patent infringement. He also said that they are currently out of stock.

"We are talking to investors in order to ramp up operations accordingly and are confident that we will ship again very soon."

Harris and Trump engaged in a fiery debate on Tuesday, possibly their first and only encounter before the election. The Vice President took the opportunity to challenge the GOP candidate, criticizing his economic policies, his refusal to accept the 2020 election results, and his conduct at campaign rallies.

Mystery Continues

Trump ventured into unusual topics, referencing allegations about eating pets and executing babies, while also attacking the Democrats' track record on immigration and inflation. An X account called The Maverick Approach, which identifies as an "alternative news" source, has been actively promoting the earpiece conspiracy theory.

"There's a major issue with this debate," the account tweeted. "I told myself she was fed what to say during the debate and my hunch was right. Nova is the world's first and only wireless earphone earrings."

The Maverick Approach added: "Nothing is what it seems."

The account posted a photo of Harris from the debate, clearly showing her earrings. It also included a link to the NOVA H1 Audio Earrings, claimed to be the 'world's first clip-on earphones.'

A Kickstarter page for the technology describes how the earrings are worn on the earlobes and can "project sound from inside the pearl straight into your ear canal."

"Two tiny high-end microphones are integrated into each Earring providing the user with crystal clear phone calls and wind-noise cancelation," the ad states.

"These Earrings are fully packed with the latest technology embedded in real pearls to provide you with music, phone calls and digital assistants all day long."

The NOVA H1 earrings, priced at around $625, come in gold but otherwise differ in appearance from the earrings Harris wore on Tuesday night.