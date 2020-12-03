Over the last week or so, a metallic monolith with origins unknown has been grabbing headlines around the world after appearing and disappearing in Utah and Romania. Now, an equally-strange monolith has surfaced in California.

Late last month, a similar '2001 Odyssey'-like monolith was found by officials in the middle of the Utah desert. Not long after, another identical structure appeared in Romania. Both objects have since vanished but their disappearance paved the way for another monolith to appear atop a mountain in The Golden State.

Identical Match to Monolith Spotted in Utah and Romania

Social media is flooded with photos and videos of the new monolith perched at the top of Pine Mountain in the small town of Atascadero. According to Atascadero News, hikers stumbled upon the mysterious metallic object on Wednesday morning, encouraging curious visitors to take the trip and see the shiny metal object for themselves

"The three-sided obelisk appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide. The object was welded together at each corner, with rivets attaching the side panels to a likely steel frame inside," the local news outlet reported.

The stainless steel monolith is an identical match to the three-sided one seen in Utah and Romania. However, unlike its Utah sibling, this 200-pound structure was not firmly attached to the ground and could easily be knocked over with a push.

What Do We Know About the Monoliths?

It is not yet known where this new monolith came from and who put it there, leading to speculation on social media that the strange objects were "extra-terrestrial" in nature.

What we do know, however, is that the Utah monolith was there for at least four years before the Department of Public Safety officials spotted it during a routine wildlife assistance helicopter flight on Nov. 18, and internet sleuths believe it was most likely left behind by a filming crew, as previously reported.

As far as the monolith's disappearance is concerned, four men were photographed dismantling and walking away with the Utah monolith by Colorado adventure photographer Ross Bernards.