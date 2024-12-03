Mystery Deepens as Photographer Hannah Kobayashi Vanishes After Filmed Crossing Into Mexico

Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old photographer from Hawaii, was seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on foot just days after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Authorities confirmed the development during a press conference on Monday.

Customs and Border Protection footage showed Kobayashi entering Mexico near Tijuana on November 12 at around 12:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated she appeared to be traveling alone, carrying her luggage, and was unharmed.

"She intentionally skipped her connecting flight to New York and has been classified as a voluntary missing person," McDonnell added.

Investigators disclosed that Kobayashi discarded her phone shortly after arriving at LAX on November 8. They also noted she had expressed a desire to disconnect from modern life before leaving Maui. Despite concerns from her family, police found no evidence of foul play or human trafficking.

The Kobayashi family, however, questioned this narrative. Her sister Sydni Kobayashi issued a statement suggesting Hannah did not miss her flight intentionally and expressed frustration over limited communication with authorities.

"The lack of transparency has left us feeling excluded from critical developments," Sydni said. Despite this, the family remains hopeful that efforts to locate Hannah will succeed.

Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, traveled to Los Angeles to aid the search but tragically died by suicide near LAX on November 24.

Before her disappearance, Hannah sent cryptic text messages that raised concerns among her loved ones. Surveillance footage showed her in multiple locations across Los Angeles between November 8 and November 12. A missing persons report was filed on November 11 when all communication ceased.

During the Monday briefing, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton emphasized the LAPD's dedication to the case. "We have worked extensively on this investigation, including collaborating with Mexican authorities over the weekend," he said.

The LAPD urged Hannah to reach out to her family, law enforcement, or the U.S. Embassy to confirm her safety.

The family remains deeply concerned for her well-being. Her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, described the situation as "extremely worrying" in a prior statement.

Flyers with Hannah's photo and information have been circulated in Los Angeles. Authorities continue their search while appealing for public assistance.

Anyone with information on Hannah Kobayashi's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit immediately.