Police arrested Luigi Mangione in connection with the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The incident took place last week, and Mangione's arrest followed a tip-off that led authorities to a fast-food restaurant. Officers discovered a weapon matching the one used in the shooting, along with multiple fake IDs and a two-page manifesto. The manifesto reportedly denounced the health insurance industry, shedding light on Mangione's apparent disdain for the sector.

The arrest drew attention from social media users, who quickly searched for Mangione's online profiles to learn more about his personal beliefs and views. One of his accounts, on the platform X (@PepMangione), revealed a number of controversial opinions that he had shared in recent years. His posts spanned a range of topics, with some of his views causing alarm.

A post from December 2022 showed Mangione reflecting on a speech he gave during his senior year of high school. He spoke about futuristic topics, such as artificial intelligence and human immortality. In the tweet, Mangione suggested that many people would dismiss such ideas as science fiction, yet he expressed a deep interest in these concepts. This post, however, is not his only controversial online content.

Mangione also retweeted a video featuring billionaire Peter Thiel, who controversially claimed that the rise of autistic individuals running startup companies should be seen as a societal indictment. Thiel's remarks sparked a heated debate on social media, and Mangione's decision to share the video added to his troubling online presence.

Further investigation into Mangione's social media history uncovered more provocative views. In May 2024, he shared a post supporting the conservative commentator Tucker Carlson's criticism of modern architecture. Mangione agreed with Carlson's assertion that contemporary design was soul-crushing and "kills the spirit." He seemed to align with Carlson's belief that post-modern architecture is deliberately demoralizing. This perspective, combined with his other posts, painted a picture of someone with deeply held and controversial opinions on a wide array of subjects.

In addition to these views, Mangione made several posts related to Japan's population issues. In April 2024, he proposed several solutions for Japan's declining birthrate, including the controversial suggestion of banning sex toys and replacing conveyor belt sushi with human interaction. His post argued that Japan's modern urban environment was incompatible with human needs, and that cultural changes, not immigration, were the solution. These extreme views about population decline raised many eyebrows.

Mangione's social media presence also revealed his interest in drugs. In January 2024, he posted about the use of substances like psilocybin and marijuana. He suggested that intelligent, open-minded people often experimented with their consciousness through these substances. He appeared to draw a distinction between these substances and more harmful drugs, such as meth or fentanyl. His post sparked criticism, with some questioning his judgment.

The discovery of Mangione's Goodreads profile further deepened the mystery. The account, which was later made private, showed that he had read several controversial works, including 1984 by George Orwell and Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance. Most disturbing was the revelation that he had read the manifesto of Theodore Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. This connection to Kaczynski's radical ideology raised serious concerns about Mangione's motivations and mindset.

Mangione's troubling social media history paints a disturbing picture of a man with extreme views, making his violent actions even more alarming.