Mystery in Belize: Three American Women Found Dead at Beach Resort

Authorities in Belize are investigating the sudden and unexplained deaths of three American women at a luxury beach resort. The women, all from Revere, Massachusetts, were found unresponsive inside their hotel room at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro on Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Maliah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26. They had been enjoying a vacation in Belize and were scheduled to return home to the United States on Sunday. Their unexpected deaths have left their families and community in shock as officials search for answers.

Concerns Raised When Women Did Not Leave Their Room

Resort staff first noticed something was wrong on Friday when housekeepers tried to access the room but received no response. The hotel staff checked surveillance footage, which showed that the women had entered the room that day but had not come out since.

As concerns grew, staff continued knocking on the door and calling the room but received no reply. Finally, on Saturday, resort employees unlocked the room and discovered all three women unresponsive. Emergency responders were called immediately, but it was too late.

The exact cause of their deaths has not been officially determined. However, reports indicate that first responders observed froth around their mouths, which could be a sign of poisoning or drug-related complications.

Police Find Alcohol and Gummies in Hotel Room

Authorities are investigating all possible causes. Local Police Commissioner Chester Williams confirmed that officers found alcohol and gummies inside the room. However, it remains unclear whether these items played a role in the deaths.

"The police did a thorough search of the scene, along with the pathologists and crime scene investigators," Williams stated. "There was nothing of substance that could have been found other than alcohol and some gummies."

He added, "We are not saying at this time that the gummies caused their deaths, but we are looking at every possibility." Investigators are now working to determine whether the gummies were bought in Belize or brought from the United States.

No Signs of Forced Entry or Violence

Police confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry into the hotel room. The women had no visible injuries, and there was no evidence of violence or foul play. Apart from the alcohol and gummies, the room contained snacks, drinks, vapes, and electronic devices.

A pathologist's early assessment suggests that the women may have been dead for around 20 hours before they were found. Investigators are now working to trace their movements and activities in the hours leading up to their deaths. They are particularly interested in learning what they may have consumed before returning to the hotel on Thursday night.

Families Devastated, Community Mourns

The tragic news has left the victims' families and friends heartbroken. Fundraisers have been set up to help cover the cost of transporting their bodies back to the U.S. and arranging their funerals. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $25,000.

Family members shared emotional tributes, describing their immense grief. Wafae El-Arar's family called her "a bright, kind, and loving soul" who made a lasting impact on everyone she met. Kaoutar Naqqad's relatives said her passing was "deeply heartbreaking", and Imane Maliah's father described her as "beloved", saying the loss was overwhelming.

"No parent should ever have to endure such pain," he said, expressing the unimaginable grief of losing a child so suddenly.

Revere Officials Express Condolences

The city of Revere, Massachusetts, where all three women lived, issued an official statement mourning their loss.

"The City of Revere extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the three local women who tragically and unexpectedly passed away in Belize," the statement read.

The mystery surrounding their deaths has raised concerns, and officials are working to uncover the truth. Toxicology tests and further investigations are expected to provide more details in the coming days. Meanwhile, their families and loved ones continue to seek answers and justice.