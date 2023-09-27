Mystery behind Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Solved After 2 Months of His Tragic Demise

The veil of secrecy surrounding the tragic demise of Angus Cloud, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Fezco in HBO's popular series "Euphoria," has been put to rest with recent revelations by the family.

A toxicology report, conducted in the wake of his demise, uncovered a cocktail of substances within his system, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines – tranquilizing medications typically prescribed for conditions such as anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures.

The news of Angus Cloud's tragic departure sent ripples of astonishment throughout the entertainment world. On July 31st, his family confirmed the somber news declaring, "Today, we bear the weight of an unbearable loss... Angus held a unique place in our hearts in so many ways."

In their poignant statement, the family disclosed that Angus had been profoundly affected by the recent loss of his father, someone he regarded as his closest confidant. They underscored that Angus had been candid about his struggles with mental health, with the hope that his passing would encourage others not to grapple with these issues in solitude.

In a compassionate Facebook post, Angus Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, unequivocally dispelled any notions of self-harm, affirming, "He had no intention to bring his life to an end." She shared that, on that fateful night, her son harbored aspirations and plans, which included supporting his sisters through college and offering both emotional and financial backing to his family.

Lisa Cloud has since taken to social media to share cherished memories of her son, affording the world a glimpse into his exceptional spirit. She conveyed her gratitude to their "Oakland tribe" for commemorating Angus's legacy through art and expressions of love on the streets and walls of their hometown.

"Angus's radiance burned brilliantly and profoundly," wrote Lisa, underscoring her son's profound influence on individuals well beyond his immediate sphere. She encouraged all to honor their grief while recognizing that Angus's spirit endures within their hearts.