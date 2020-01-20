Mysterious red flashes that appeared continuously in the night skies of Ohio last Sunday have now emerged as the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists. As the red flashes appeared in the skies, panicked local residents called up the police for help. However, experts are still unable to give a convincing answer to explain the bizarre sightings, and interestingly, some of them believe that the United States army is apparently engaged in secret military experiments.

What is happening in the skies of Ohio?

While talking to Fox19 News, a local resident who witnessed the bizarre sighting shared his experience.

"I didn't notice it at first, but we started walking, she was like, 'Dad! Look at the light in the sky! What is that?' And if you actually see the video, I stop and actually set the trashcan down, and I'm like, 'What is that? In the video, you'll see it slowly, slowly, and then it gets really bright like dusk or a firework or lightning in the background," said Tim Walker who witnessed the sighting along with his daughter.

Walker, who was in the military, also speculated that the United States Army might be engaged in secret experiments in the skies. The eyewitness ruled out the possibility of the flashes being the result of lightning as the temperature was only 40F and there was absolutely no sound of thunder.

Authorities clueless

As the news surrounding the strange flashes on the skies went viral online, Clermont County Emergency Management and Bethel Police confirmed that they received multiple reports of sightings from local residents, but revealed that they don't know what had caused them.

It should also be noted that the nearest lightning strike that happened at the same time was hundreds of miles away, and it adds up to the mystery quotient. As the mystery continues, a section of conspiracy theorists has now started outlandishly arguing that this could be most probably the work of extraterrestrial aliens.