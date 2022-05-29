My Liberation Notes Casts Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El, and Son Suk Ku Say Goodbye to Viewers

With just hours left for the finale of My Liberation Notes, the cast members have said their goodbyes to the viewers. Actors Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El, and Son Suk Ku expressed their sadness about the show. They also said it was fun watching the mini-series on air because they felt how the viewers were taking the story.

Episode 16 of this K-drama will air on JTBC Sunday, May 29, at 10.30 pm KST. People can watch the chapter on the broadcasting channel or stream it on the official website of JTBC. The followers of this drama from countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Europe, Brazil, Singapore, India, and Japan, can enjoy the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

The cast members Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El, and Son Suk Ku shared their thoughts about the drama. They also thanked the viewers for the love and support they gave to make the mini-series complete its 16-episode run.

The Transformation of Yeom Chang Hee

According to Min Ki, the finale will feature his character's transformation. A series of incidents will help Yeom Chang Hee understand life and showcase a different vibe, he said. The actor then spoke about his experience watching the drama while it was on the air. The actor went on to say that he is sad the story is coming to an end.

"All this time, I have been watching the drama in viewer mode, so I am sad that it is already the final week. I am sincerely grateful to the viewers who gave their love to the drama. I hope that you can relate to and share Chang Hee's emotions in what remains of the story. You will be able to see how the characters have transformed during that time. There will be a new and entirely different vibe from what came before in the story", he said.

Liberation for Every Character

In the meantime, cast member Ji Won said every character in the story would move closer to liberation in the finale. The viewers will find out what liberation meant for each character and how they get it, she said. The actress then explained how she felt watching the drama with the viewers while on air.

"I think time went by fast. Filming took a considerable period, but it feels like the time that the show was on air went by so quickly, which makes me sad. I always thought that the drama was great even when I was reading the script and filming it. But there was a different joy in watching the stories of other characters and the scenes that I didn't film. It felt like I was watching the drama together with viewers, which was fun", she shared.

'Like A Diary'

Actor Son Suk Ku, who portrayed Mr. Gu in My Liberation Notes, also shared his final thoughts about the drama. He said the mini-series would be like a diary to the viewers that they can refer to during tough times. The actor also thanked the viewers for their love and support while the drama was on the air.

"To know and understand Mr. Gu, I looked closely at my friends and family, and I also spent time conversing with myself, which was great. After the drama began airing, I was able to see a wide variety of feelings from viewers, and I was happy because that helped me know and understand Mr. Gu, even more", he added.

Actress Lee El said she was happy to see the viewership ratings rise little by little and was cheerful when she heard the positive word of mouth fill the air far more quickly than the numbers. The cast member then thanked the viewers for cheering Ki Jung and her move towards liberation.