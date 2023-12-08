My Demon Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 6 will air on Saturday (December 9) at 10 pm KST. Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won will argue with one another after the female lead makes a big decision in her life. Do Do Hee will face new challenges in her professional life because of Noh Suk Min. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The male lead only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on SBS on Saturday (December 9) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 6:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The relationship between Do Hee and Gu Won will gradually change in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama. The preview shows the onscreen couple working together against the family members of Mirae Group. The production team asked the viewers to keep an eye on the onscreen couple as they get close together.

The mini-series stars Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, Song Kang as Jeong Gu Won, Lee Sang Yi as Joo Seok Hoon, Kim Hae Sook as Joo Cheon Sook, Lee Yoon Ji as Noh Soo An, Jo Yeon Hee as Kim Se Ra, Kang Seung Ho as Noh Do Kyung, Jo Hye Joo as Jin Ga Young, and Heo Jeong Do as Park Bok Gyu.