My Demon Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 5 will air on Friday (December 8) at 10 pm KST. According to the producers, this chapter will feature the clandestine schemes of the family members of Mirae Group.



The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The male lead only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on SBS on Friday (December 8) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 5:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Do Hee and Gu Won will spend quality time with one another in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama. The preview shows the onscreen couple working together against the family members of Mirae Group. The production team asked the viewers to keep an eye on the onscreen couple as they get close together.

"The next episode will unravel the clandestine schemes of the Mirae Group's family aiming to prevent Do Do Hee from being named as the successor. Please look forward to Do Do Hee's counterattack and the denial of Gu Won, who gets impacted by her counterattack tactic," the production team shared.