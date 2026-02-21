To My Beloved Thief Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers: What We Know So Far

To My Beloved Thief, the ongoing historical fantasy drama, starring Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, and Han So Eun, will air its last episode on KBS2TV on Saturday (February 21) at 9:20 PM KST. Episode 16 will follow Hong Gil Dong and Yi Yeol as they team up against Yi Gyu.

The historical fantasy drama, starring Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, and Han So Eun, will feature troubled moments for Hong Gil Dong and Yi Yeol. The newly released stills tease a tense confrontation between Gil Dong, Yi Yeol, and Yi Gyu. A photo shows Gil Dong confidently looking at Yi Gyu while the king points a sword at his brother.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of To My Beloved Thief:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

To My Beloved Thief premiered on KBS2TV on Saturday (January 3) at 9:20 PM KST. Good Partner star Nam Ji Hyun appears as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who leads a double life as a physician and a thief. Cinderella at 2 AM actor Moon Sang Min portrays the crown prince Yi Yeol in the mini-series.

The miniseries also features Hong Min Ki and Han So Eun in lead roles. Min Ki appears as Im Jae Yi, a member of a powerful aristocratic family. So Eun portrays Shin Hae Rim, a member of a noble family. The supporting casts include Choi Won Young as Im Sa Hyeong, Ha Seok Jin as King Yeonsan / Yi Gyu, Lee Seung Woo as Daechu, and Song Ji Ho as Hong Dae Il. Screenwriter Lee Sun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Ham Young Geol directed it.