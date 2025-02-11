Musk Blasts FEMA for Sending $59M to Luxury Hotels to House Illegal Migrants

Elon Musk claimed on Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent $59 million to luxury hotels in New York City to house migrants. Musk, head of DOGE, alleged that the funds were misused and should have gone toward disaster relief.

His statement follows President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Musk said FEMA's actions violated federal law and Trump's executive orders.

Musk Accuses FEMA of Misusing Funds

Musk posted on X, saying FEMA had broken the law by using emergency funds for expensive lodging. He stated that a formal request would be made to recover the money.

"Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President's executive order," Musk wrote. "That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals."

Musk also announced plans to issue a "clawback demand" to retrieve the funds.

Trump's Stance on FEMA

Trump has previously accused FEMA of political bias. Last month, he signed an executive order creating a council to investigate the agency's activities. He expressed concerns that taxpayer money was being misused.

The issue has sparked controversy, with some conservatives demanding greater oversight of FEMA's spending.

Public Reactions on Social Media

Musk's post on X triggered strong reactions from users. Many expressed anger over taxpayer funds being used for migrant housing instead of domestic disaster relief.

"Find the owners of these hotels also," one user commented.

"Absolutely outrageous! What about all the American people who would benefit from this, say in North Carolina or California?" another user asked.

"I DEMAND AS A UNITED STATES CITIZEN AND TAXPAYER THIS STOP!" a third person wrote.

Others called for legal action against those responsible. "Prosecute and set the example," one commenter stated.

Musk's Access to DHS Data Sparks Debate

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that Musk's DOGE team had access to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data as part of an audit. Noem said she fully supported the audit and that Trump had personally approved Musk's team to access DHS networks.

However, the move has sparked controversy. Critics argue that Musk's group accessed sensitive information without proper authorization. Several lawsuits have already been filed, raising concerns about privacy and federal oversight.

Musk's team has defended its actions, saying its goal is to cut government spending and prevent waste. The billionaire has also suggested that FEMA could face further scrutiny.

"FEMA is broken," Musk posted.

Future of FEMA Under Trump

Noem indicated that if Trump orders changes to FEMA, she will support them. The agency has been at the center of political debates, with some calling for reforms to its funding and operations.

It remains unclear whether Musk's claims about FEMA's spending will lead to official action. However, the controversy has intensified discussions on how federal funds are allocated.