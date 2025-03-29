Musk Announces Departure from Washington Following DOGE Budget Overhaul

Since the day Donald Trump began his second term as US president and appointed Elon Musk as the head of a newly created department, DOGE, he has remained a central figure of discussion. While Trump supporters praised him for his cost-cutting measures, he has also faced backlash from thousands of dismissed federal employees and critics who believe he has been given excessive authority and is managing the Trump administration from behind the scenes. However, both sides share the same question: Will he retain this power for the entire term, or will he step down early?

Now, Musk himself has provided an answer. The tech billionaire has revealed the date he plans to "ditch US President Donald Trump" and leave Washington, D.C., following his DOGE-led purge of federal departments. The Tesla CEO recently sat down with key members of his DOGE team to review the progress made in the first few months of Trump's administration, hinting at an impending departure.

Musk is expected to conclude his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by the end of May, completing a 130-day mission focused on federal budget review. Appointed as a special government employee, Musk was tasked with examining federal spending across multiple government agencies. His team reports identifying potential savings of $115 billion through various administrative actions as of March 24.

The review has resulted in significant changes to several federal departments. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have experienced substantial workforce reductions during this period.

Musk was designated to work within a specific 130-day timeframe, with a goal of reducing federal spending from approximately $7 trillion to $6 trillion. He has stated that the department aims to reduce government expenditures by identifying areas of potential inefficiency.

The department's work has involved workforce assessments, contract reviews, and budget analysis across federal agencies. Musk has consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining critical government services while seeking potential cost reductions.

Government records indicate that DOGE has been examining various aspects of federal spending, including workforce allocation, contract management, and administrative processes. The team has focused on identifying potential areas for operational improvements.

Multiple stakeholders have been monitoring the department's activities. Various government and private sector representatives have expressed interest in the findings and potential recommendations from the efficiency review.

As the 130-day mission approaches its conclusion, federal agencies are preparing for potential recommendations and restructuring proposals. The full details of the department's findings are expected to be compiled in a comprehensive report.

Musk's involvement represents an unusual approach to government operations, bringing private sector review methods to federal administrative processes. The long-term implications of the efficiency review remain to be seen.The Department of Government Efficiency will complete its initial review period at the end of May, with potential follow-up actions to be determined by relevant government authorities.