AWAKE: A New Beginning Concert 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

AWAKE: A New Beginning Concert 2023 will take place at the Citi Di Mare Grounds at South Road Properties, Cebu City, on Saturday (September 23) at 6:30 pm local time. The live musical event will feature onstage performances of several K-pop bands and artists, including VIVIZ, AB6IX, YOUNITE, and 2NE1 member Sandara Park. Korean music lovers in Cebu City, Visayas, and Mindanao, can enjoy the stage show live online.

1MILLION & MB Crew will join the lineup of performers with other K-pop artists and bands. According to the organizers, this music program will let K-pop fans across the country watch the live onstage performances of their favorite K-pop artists and bands without traveling to Manila. They shared that Korean music lovers can look forward to more musical events like this in the future.

Here is a complete guide to the upcoming K-pop concert in the Philippines called AWAKE: A New Beginning.

How to Watch

Korean music lovers in the Philippines can watch the concert live at the Citi Di Mare Grounds at South Road Properties, Cebu City, on Saturday (September 23) at 6:30 pm local time. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, Europe, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Mexico, Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, and South Africa, may get a chance to watch the program live online through various streaming platforms.

Ticket Sales

Music lovers can purchase tickets for this K-pop concert from THEMARKPROD.COM, SMTICKETS.COM, and TAGGED EVENTS. The ticket prices range from 2000 PHP (approximately USD 35) to 8000 PHP (nearly USD 141). General AD tickets are available at 2000 PHP, Silver tickets can be bought at 4000 PHP, GOLD tickets are available at 6000 PHP, and SVIP tickets can be purchased at 8000 PHP.

"We are positive that this is going to be a success. Before, people would usually go all the way to Manila to see K-pop groups. Now fans from Visayas and Mindanao would not need to go to Manila anymore because they can just come here in Cebu," MARK Production Manager Kit Bajar said.