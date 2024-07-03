Mumbai Teen Sleepwalks to Death After Falling from 6th Floor of Apartment Building

A 19-year-old man allegedly suffering from a sleepwalking condition died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 5 am on Sunday at the Aqua Gem Tower on Nesbit Road in Mazgaon area in south Mumbai, an official said.

There was No Grille on the Balcony of the Home, Teen Had Started Sleepwalking Over the Last 3 to 4 Days

Mustafa Ibrahim Chunawala was found lying in a pool of blood at the podium on the building's third floor by the residents who informed the victim's family. He was then rushed to Saifee Hospital in Charni Road, where he the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said Mustafa was sleepwalking for the past three to four days and there was no grille on the balcony of their home. "We have recorded the statement of Mustafa's father and he told us that their son was suffering from somnambulism, and they have no complaint against anybody nor doubt anybody else for the tragic incident. The deceased had appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) after his HSC and had scored 517," said the police officer.

Police have registered a case of accidental death under section 174 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) in the matter.

What is Sleepwalking?



Mustafa was suffering from Somnambulism, also known as sleepwalking, which is a disorder that causes people to move around or perform unexpected activities while asleep.

Sleep specialists who treat Somnambulism say taking precautions is essential to ensure the safety of those suffering from the condition. "Ensure that doors and windows are locked to prevent wandering outside. Keep the sleepwalker's path clear of furniture or sharp objects that might cause tripping or injury. Use safety gates at balconies, and stairs to prevent falls. And lock away medications and other hazardous items," shared an expert.