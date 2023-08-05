MTV Video Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in September. The annual award ceremony will honor the best music videos released between September 2022 and August 2023. A star-studded lineup of celebrities, including K-pop boy bands Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and BTS member Jungkook, might perform live onstage this year.

The winners will be selected based on different genres, direction, special effects, choreography, art direction, and cinematography. People from various parts of the world, including the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and Vietnam, can watch the event live online on MTV.

The award ceremony will be streamed live online in over 150 countries and more than 319 million households. Here is everything about MTV Video Music Awards 2023, the date, venue, lineup, nomination list, and streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Lineup

The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday (September 12) at 8 pm EST.

"We're thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year's VMAs. Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State's incredible fans has been our goal since last year's highly successful event," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement.

Newark mayor Ras J. Baraka shared his excitement about hosting the annual award ceremony again this year through a statement.

"Starting with America's first known composer in 1759, through the jazz explosion in the 1920s, and up to today's full spectrum of genres from hip hop to opera, Newark has long served as America's turntable for harmonic expression. The relevance of the Video Music Awards rising today from the same city that registered the film and video industry's first nitrocellulose patent is not lost on me as Newark continues to sit squarely at the crossroads of motion picture and music," he shared.

Lineup

Although the organizers have not released the official lineup for this year, several speculations are doing the rounds that K-pop boy bands Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and BTS member Jungkook will attend the annual award ceremony.