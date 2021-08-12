MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nomination List Disappoints BTS Army

BTS has received five nominations in the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 (VMAs), including Song of the Year and Best Pop. In these categories, they will be competing with artists like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.

But the fan group of this boy band is disappointed with the nomination list because their favorite boy group is not included in the Artist of the Year category. According to some of the followers of this boy band, the boy group is continuously leading the Billboard list of Hot 100 songs and albums. Then, why are they not included in the nomination list for Best Artist? Army asked.

BTS Nominations for MTV VMAs 2021

The K-pop boy band has received five nods this year, including Best K-pop, Best Choreography, and Best Editing. While the group's first English song, Dynamite, is nominated for Song of the Year categories. The other four nominations are for their second English single, Butter.

Both the songs were commercially successful, and they created several new records in the K-pop world. Some of them are the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 list and the Guinness World records for Most Viewed Music Videos on YouTube.

BTS ARMY's Reactions

Don't get me wrong, I love ALL the acts nominated, but how do you justify NOT nominating a group who've had 4 number 1 Hot 100 Billboard songs & 2 number 1 Hot 100 albums in the past 18 months for Artist of the Year. Laughable

@BTS_twt was on #1 hot 100 for 9 weeks straight and NO NOMINATION ??!!!!!! WTH!!!!

#VMAS ARE REALLY SCARED OF #BTS AND #BTSARMY THAT THEY'LL GET EVERY AWARD FOR NOMINATED, RIGHT ?

VMAs i don't know what is the category of yours that #BTS is not nominated for Artist of the year and Video of the year? R u sure

But why #BTS is not in the artist of the year category? Only solo artists are nominated for that? I mean otherwise what is the use of that category when the world wide group respected by each social class repeatedly not there?

Wouldn't it be just great if you could explain on wht basis are these artists nominated? I m sure whtvr the criteria is BTS would stand one foot taller than all those artists!

@vmas why would you not consider @BTS_twt as Artist & nominate them in the "best ARTIST" category??!! They had the biggest songs ever. They are not just a group they are one unit.

English Song for Best K-pop Award

Meanwhile, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that the English song Butter has been nominated for Best K-pop song in MTV VMA 2021 nomination list.

Butter is not in Korean. It's in English. Did @vmas not listen to it before giving the nomination??!! A follower of the boy band tweeted.

How can you give nomination to a song in English for K-pop? Didn't they notice the @billboardcharts no. 1 position for Butter? Why is always #bts snubbed? Another BTS fan wrote.

How to Watch MTV VMA 2021?

MTV VMA 2021 will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12. The star-studded event will broadcast live from New York City through CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

