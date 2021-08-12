MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nominations: BTS to Compete with Cardi B, Bruno Mars for Song of the Year

The nomination list of MTV Video Music Awards 2021(VMAs) is out, and BTS has five nods. The Korean heartthrobs will be competing with Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and 24kGoldn for the Song of the Year award.
The internationally famous K-pop idols will also compete with Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes for Best Pop song. Rodrigo is also a nominee in this category. Other nominations received by the seven-member boy band are for Best K-pop, Best Choreography, and Best Editing.
First Time Nomination
Though BTS received four awards last year, this is the first time the group is being nominated for the Best Editing and Song of the Year categories. Army is already looking forward to seeing the boys bag all the five awards this year. They have started online campaigns to increase the number of votes for this seven-member group.
Other K-pop bands included in the nomination list this year are BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and (G)I - DLE.
Here is the Complete Nomination List of MTV VMA 2021
Video Of The Year
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for WAP
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake for POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits
- Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)
- The Weeknd for Save Your Tears
Artist Of The Year
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior for Mood
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open
- BTS for Dynamite
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for WAP
- Dua Lipa for Levitating
- Olivia Rodrigo for Drivers License
Best New Artist
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie
Push Performance Of The Year
- September 2020: Wallows for Are You Bored Yet?
- October 2020: Ashnikko for Daisy
- November 2020: SAINt JHN for Gorgeous
- December 2020: 24kGoldn for Coco
- January 2021: JC Stewart for Break My Heart
- February 2021: Latto for Sex Lies
- March 2021: Madison Beer for Selfish
- April 2021: The Kid LAROI for WITHOUT YOU
- May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo for Drivers License
- June 2021: girl in red for Serotonin
- July 2021: FousheÃ© for My Slime
- August 2021: jxdn for Think About Me
Best Collaboration
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior for 'Mood
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for 'WAP
- Doja Cat ft. SZA for 'Kiss Me More
- Drake ft. Lil Durk for 'Laugh Now Cry Later
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon for 'Peaches
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa for Prisoner
Best Pop
- Ariana Grande for positions
- Billie Eilish for Therefore I Am
- BTS for Butter
- Harry Styles for Treat People With Kindness
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon for Peaches
- Olivia Rodrigo for good 4 u
- Shawn Mendes for Wonder
- Taylor Swift for willow
Best Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for WAP
- Drake ft. Lil Durk for Laugh Now Cry Later
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion for On Me (remix)
- Moneybagg Yo for Said Sum
- Polo G for RAPSTAR
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. for FRANCHISE
Best Rock
- Evanescence for Use My Voice
- Foo Fighters for Shame Shame
- John Mayer for Last Train Home
- The Killers for My Own Soul's Warning
- Kings of Leon for The Bandit
- Lenny Kravitz for Raise Vibration
Best Alternative
- Bleachers for Stop Making This Hurt
- Glass Animals for Heat Waves
- Imagine Dragons for Follow You
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear for my ex's best friend
- twenty one pilots for Shy Away
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker for t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez for DÃ¡kiti
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÃA for Lo Vas A Olvidar
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira for GIRL LIKE ME
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy for UN DIA (ONE DAY)
- Karol G for Bichota
- Maluma for HawÃ¡i
Best R&B
- BeyoncÃ©, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid for BROWN SKIN GIRL
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open
- Chris Brown and Young Thug for Go Crazy
- Giveon for HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown for Come Through
- SZA for Good Days
Best K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE for DUMDi DUMDi
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez for Ice Cream
- BTS â€“ 'Butter' â€“ BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X for Gambler
- SEVENTEEN for Ready to love
- TWICE for Alcohol-Free
Video For Good
- Billie Eilish for Your Power
- Demi Lovato for Dancing With The Devil
- H.E.R. for Fight For You
- Kane Brown for Worldwide Beautiful
- Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z for Entrepreneur
Best Direction
- Billie Eilish for Your Power Directed by Billie Eilish
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake for POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber) Directed by Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
- Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
- Taylor Swift for willow Directed by Taylor Swift
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A for Franchise Directed by Travis Scott
- Tyler, The Creator for LUMBERJACK Directed by Wolf Haley
Best Cinematography
- BeyoncÃ©, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid for BROWN SKIN GIRL Cinematography by Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
- Billie Eilish for Therefore I Am Cinematography by Rob Witt
- Foo Fighters for Shame Shame Cinematography by Santiago Gonzalez
- Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper for Holy Cinematography by Elias Talbot
- Lady Gaga for 911 Cinematography by Jeff Cronenweth
- Lorde for Solar Power Cinematography by Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
- BeyoncÃ©, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer for ALREADY Art Direction by Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
- Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
- Lady Gaga for 911 Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
- Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) Art Direction by: John Richoux
- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat for Best Friend Art Direction by: Art Haynes
- Taylor Swift for willow Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best Visual Effects
- Bella Poarch for Build A Bitch Visual Effects by Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
- Coldplay for Higher Power Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd for You Right Visual Effects by La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
- Glass Animals for Tangerine Visual Effects by Ronan Fourreau
- Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) Visual Effects by Mathematic
- P!NK for All I Know So Far Visual Effects by Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
Best Choreography
- Ariana Grande for 34+35 Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
- BTS for Butter Choreography by SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
- Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits Choreography by Natricia Bernard
- Foo Fighters for Shame Shame Choreography by Nina McNeely
- Harry Styles for Treat People With Kindness Choreography by Paul Roberts
- Marshmello & Halsey for Be Kind Choreography by Dani Vitale
Best Editing
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open Editing by Troy Charbonnet
- BTS for Butter Editing by Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
- Drake for What's Next Editing by Noah Kendal
- Harry Styles for Treat People With Kindness Editing by Claudia Wass
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon for Peaches Editing by Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa for Prisoner
MTV VMA 2021 will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12. The star-studded event will broadcast live from New York City through CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.