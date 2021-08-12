MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nominations: BTS to Compete with Cardi B, Bruno Mars for Song of the Year

The nomination list of MTV Video Music Awards 2021(VMAs) is out, and BTS has five nods. The Korean heartthrobs will be competing with Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and 24kGoldn for the Song of the Year award.

The internationally famous K-pop idols will also compete with Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes for Best Pop song. Rodrigo is also a nominee in this category. Other nominations received by the seven-member boy band are for Best K-pop, Best Choreography, and Best Editing.

First Time Nomination

Though BTS received four awards last year, this is the first time the group is being nominated for the Best Editing and Song of the Year categories. Army is already looking forward to seeing the boys bag all the five awards this year. They have started online campaigns to increase the number of votes for this seven-member group.

Other K-pop bands included in the nomination list this year are BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and (G)I - DLE.

Here is the Complete Nomination List of MTV VMA 2021

Video Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for WAP

DJ Khaled ft. Drake for POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)

The Weeknd for Save Your Tears

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior for Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open

BTS for Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for WAP

Dua Lipa for Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo for Drivers License

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push Performance Of The Year

September 2020: Wallows for Are You Bored Yet?

October 2020: Ashnikko for Daisy

November 2020: SAINt JHN for Gorgeous

December 2020: 24kGoldn for Coco

January 2021: JC Stewart for Break My Heart

February 2021: Latto for Sex Lies

March 2021: Madison Beer for Selfish

April 2021: The Kid LAROI for WITHOUT YOU

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo for Drivers License

June 2021: girl in red for Serotonin

July 2021: FousheÃ© for My Slime

August 2021: jxdn for Think About Me

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior for 'Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for 'WAP

Doja Cat ft. SZA for 'Kiss Me More

Drake ft. Lil Durk for 'Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon for 'Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa for Prisoner

Best Pop

Ariana Grande for positions

Billie Eilish for Therefore I Am

BTS for Butter

Harry Styles for Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon for Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo for good 4 u

Shawn Mendes for Wonder

Taylor Swift for willow

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion for WAP

Drake ft. Lil Durk for Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion for On Me (remix)

Moneybagg Yo for Said Sum

Polo G for RAPSTAR

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. for FRANCHISE

Best Rock

Evanescence for Use My Voice

Foo Fighters for Shame Shame

John Mayer for Last Train Home

The Killers for My Own Soul's Warning

Kings of Leon for The Bandit

Lenny Kravitz for Raise Vibration

Best Alternative

Bleachers for Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals for Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons for Follow You

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear for my ex's best friend

twenty one pilots for Shy Away

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker for t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez for DÃ¡kiti

Billie Eilish & ROSALÃA for Lo Vas A Olvidar

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira for GIRL LIKE ME

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy for UN DIA (ONE DAY)

Karol G for Bichota

Maluma for HawÃ¡i

Best R&B

BeyoncÃ©, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid for BROWN SKIN GIRL

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open

Chris Brown and Young Thug for Go Crazy

Giveon for HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown for Come Through

SZA for Good Days

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE for DUMDi DUMDi

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez for Ice Cream

BTS â€“ 'Butter' â€“ BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X for Gambler

SEVENTEEN for Ready to love

TWICE for Alcohol-Free

Video For Good

Billie Eilish for Your Power

Demi Lovato for Dancing With The Devil

H.E.R. for Fight For You

Kane Brown for Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z for Entrepreneur

Best Direction

Billie Eilish for Your Power Directed by Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake for POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber) Directed by Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift for willow Directed by Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A for Franchise Directed by Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator for LUMBERJACK Directed by Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

BeyoncÃ©, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid for BROWN SKIN GIRL Cinematography by Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish for Therefore I Am Cinematography by Rob Witt

Foo Fighters for Shame Shame Cinematography by Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper for Holy Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga for 911 Cinematography by Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde for Solar Power Cinematography by Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

BeyoncÃ©, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer for ALREADY Art Direction by Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga for 911 Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat for Best Friend Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift for willow Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch for Build A Bitch Visual Effects by Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay for Higher Power Visual Effects by Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd for You Right Visual Effects by La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals for Tangerine Visual Effects by Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) Visual Effects by Mathematic

P!NK for All I Know So Far Visual Effects by Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande for 34+35 Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS for Butter Choreography by SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits Choreography by Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters for Shame Shame Choreography by Nina McNeely

Harry Styles for Treat People With Kindness Choreography by Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey for Be Kind Choreography by Dani Vitale

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open Editing by Troy Charbonnet

BTS for Butter Editing by Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake for What's Next Editing by Noah Kendal

Harry Styles for Treat People With Kindness Editing by Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon for Peaches Editing by Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa for Prisoner

MTV VMA 2021 will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12. The star-studded event will broadcast live from New York City through CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.