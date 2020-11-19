South African musical artist Nomasonto Maswanganyi, who was associated with Kwaito music group, has died at the age of 37. Multiple reports have confirmed the news about her passing away although the cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

Her untimely death has come as a shock to her fans, who are mourning her death on Twitter. "It is with great sadness to announce the untimely death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi. The Kortes hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this (Thursday) morning. She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza was a media darling," the statement from her management read.

According to The Sowetan daily, Nomasonto Maswanganyi, popularly known as Mshoza, breathed her last around 9 am on Thursday. However, the cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

Contracted Covid-19 in July

In July 2020, she had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. There were reports of her suffering from flu-like symptoms. She breathed her last due to health complications after undergoing an operation, some unconfirmed reports claim.

The South African Music Rights Organisation condoled the death of multifaceted talent. On Twitter, it wrote, "Yet another loss to the music industry.It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, affectionately known as Mshoza. #RIPMshoza. [sic]"

The is survived by two children – Pride (10 and Jacob Junior (8). It has to be noted that she got hitched twice in recent times.

Nomasonto Maswanganyi started off her career at the age of 10 as a dancer. She came to the limelight through the kwaito group Chiskop but became a household name with the hit song Kortez featuring Mzambiya.

Fans and Well-wishers Mourn Death on Twitter

Kgopolo Mphela: RIP: Mshoza

Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi has died.

News broke this morning of the 37 year old, mother of two's passing.

#RIPMshoza

ATHI GELEBA Flag of South Africa: Thank you for the music! #RIPMshoza White heart

Tumi Sole: Rest in perfect Peace Mshoza!

#RIPMshoza

Catchvibe Moatshe: The world underrated her, body shamed her, called her names but through it all she won, conquered and inspired many.

The godmother of KWAITO, the Queen Crown of KWAITO,

Long Live Mshoza #RIPmshoza

Karabo Yankho Ciocha: We remember her by her many hit tracks such as Kortes. We remember her as a young girl who penetrated a male dominated kwaito industry who rose up Queen. We remember her by her vibe and the pathways she paved for young girls not to be caged by their gender.

#RIPMshoza