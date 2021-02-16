Fans of Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, came to his defense after a Clubhouse user accused him of racism on Monday. Farokh Sarmad alleged in a series of tweets that MrBeast removed him from a Clubhouse call because the popular YouTuber did not know how to pronounce his name — a claim refuted by other Clubhouse users who were present at the call.

On Monday, MrBeast removed a few users from his Clubhouse call and among them was Sarmad. While removing him, MrBeast said: "Sorry, I'm really bad with names. I'm going to yote you as well."

Following this, Sarmad took to Twitter to accuse the 22-year-old YouTuber of racism. "Mr. Beast just threw me out of his stage on Clubhouse after bringing me up saying: 'I can't spell your name so let me yote you out' [Thread]," Sarmad tweeted. "'Yote' is past tense for 'yeet', so pretty much means 'throw you out'."

Sarmad continued: "This isn't a case of 'cancel culture'. This is racism. Blatant racism. I'm disgusted and I feel shocked tbh. He was on MY stage for a whole hour the other night too. Smh."

The 25-year-old said that the incident left him "disgusted" and that racism was "not okay." "I don't care how rich or famous you are. I don't care how clean your brand is. Allowing this in front of 1,400 people is not right. I feel disgusted tonight," Sarmad, who was born to Persian parents, said.

However, other Clubhouse users who were present at the call refuted Sarmad's claims saying that MrBeast removed him along with others to make room for women on the stage to be more inclusive. They also explained that MrBeast was known to be bad at names and had troubled pronouncing them properly.

"Hey, fellow Montrealer. That's not what happened. We wanted to add more women to the stage to be more inclusive, so moved a bunch of people off to make room — including Hank Green. @MrBeastYT was saying he's bad at names — he got my name wrong multiple times. Modding is chaos," content creator Rene Ritchie responded to Sarmad on Twitter.

Another Twitter user named Aditya shared a screen recording of the time when MrBeast was in the process of removing Clubhouse users.

"I'm gonna yote you, Colin thanks for coming up," MrBeast could be heard saying. When he got to Sarmad, he paused and said: "Uh, sorry I'm really bad with names, I'm gonna yote you as well."

Twitter user Sealow labelled Sarmad's allegations "slander" and said that it was "completely false.

"Jimmy made it clear to everyone on the panel that he wanted a smaller room and that he was going to remove people. I was one of the 4-6 people that got removed," Sealow said.

MrBeast is yet to respond to the allegation.