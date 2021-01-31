Yoon Sung-sik's Mr Queen has continued to increase its viewership. The tvN historical romantic comedy has registered its highest-ever viewership for an episode.

For the episode aired on tvN on Saturday, 30 January, Mr Queen has got an average nation-wide rating of 14.5 percent with a peak of 17.1 percent. Thus occupying the numero uno slot across all the channels, as per Nielsen Korea.

Among the key demographic of viewers age between 20-49, it secured an average nation-wide rating of 8.5 percent with a peak of 9.6 percent. Notably, it was the top-most viewed show for all age groups across the channels and among its time slot.

The episode aired on 23 January had secured an average nationwide rating of 12.79, which was the previous highest rating for the show. For the following episode, it had garnered 13.63 ratings.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Sung Hoon, Lee Tae-gon, Park Joo-mi, Lee Ga-ryoung, Lee Min-young, Jeon Soo-kyeong and Jeon No-min's Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) has registered its highest-ever viewership on Saturday, 30 January. It has earned a nation-wide rating of 8.89 percent.

It is the highest-ever rating achieved by a show for any drama in the history of TV Chosun. The viewership for this show has been increasing week-on-week.

Homemade Love Story Looks Unstoppable

Homemade Love Story is showing no signs of slowing down as it continues to remain the most-watched Korean TV show of the Saturday evenings. For the two episodes, it has garnered nationwide ratings of 26.3 percent and 31.8 percent, respectively.

It is a family drama aired on KBS2. It is aired every Saturday and Sundays from 19:55 to 21:15 (KST). The Hong Seok-ku-directed show has stars Jin Ki-joo and Lee Jang-woo.