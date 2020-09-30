President Donald Trump sparred with his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden in their first presidential debate on Tuesday.

The debate between Trump and Biden devolved into a chaos with both opponents yelling and speaking over each other as moderator Chris Wallace struggled to maintain order. This had driven American citizens to consider the possibility of moving further north instead of heading to the ballot box.

Google Search Trends

According to Google, there was a significant spike in the number of searches for "moving to Canada" made by American users after the 2020 presidential debate.

Searches for the keywords "How to apply for Canadian citizenship" skyrocketed about an hour into the yelling match between Trump and Biden in the United States, peaking at around the 10:30 p.m. mark, according to the google search trends. The highest number of searches originated from the state of Massachusetts, followed by Ohio and Michigan.

Other related keywords like "How to Move to Canada" and "Move to Canada" also experienced a spike in searches during the debate, which was riddled with interruptions, unfinished points and nasty personal attacks. The above keywords were most popular in the state of Oregon.

Twitter Memes

Canada seems to have emerged as the most attractive choice for relocation for American citizens in the wake of the disastrous presidential debate with several Twitter users flooding social media with memes and jokes about abandoning their country and moving up north. Here are some of the posts:

While some Canadian users were accepting of Americans coming over to the other side, others weren't so welcoming.

This isn't the first time Americans have considered moving to the neighboring country in the wake of the country's political upheaval. When Donald Trump won the presidential election in November 2016, many Americans threw up their hands and threatened to flee north of the border to live out the rest of their days and many even followed through on their threat.