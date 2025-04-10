Mount Kanlaon Eruption Sends Ash 2.5 Miles into the Sky, Triggers Mass Evacuations in Central Philippines

Mount Kanlaon in the central Philippines erupted violently on Monday, April 8, 2025, shooting ash and hot gases nearly two miles into the sky. The powerful blast forced emergency evacuations, school closures, and a nighttime curfew in nearby areas. Though no injuries were reported, volcanic ash blanketed several villages, cutting visibility and raising health concerns.

The eruption began at 5:51 AM and lasted over six minutes, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). The agency raised the alert to Level 3, meaning a dangerous magmatic eruption is in progress and further activity is possible. A time-lapse video shared by PHIVOLCS on social media showed a huge, dark plume drifting southwest, with pyroclastic flows—fast-moving clouds of gas and debris—rolling down the volcano's slopes.

Mount Kanlaon, located on Negros Island, stands at 2,435 meters (7,988 feet). It is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Officials ordered all residents within a 6-kilometer (4-mile) danger zone to evacuate immediately. Shelters quickly began to fill as families sought safety. Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said about 100 residents had taken refuge by nightfall, but warned that number could rise to more than 2,000 if the volcano remains active.

Local authorities suspended classes and set a curfew to protect people from ash exposure. They also began distributing face masks and clean water to evacuation centers. "We are coordinating with provincial and national agencies to meet the urgent needs of our people," Mayor Cardenas said.

The Department of Health warned residents to stay indoors and wear masks. Volcanic ash can cause breathing problems, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. Villagers in at least 14 nearby communities reported difficulty breathing and low visibility on roads.

PHIVOLCS director Teresito Bacolcol confirmed the volcano's activity is still being monitored closely. He warned that more eruptions could follow. "There is an increased likelihood of further explosive eruptions," he said.

Officials are also watching nearby rivers for signs of lahars—volcanic mudflows triggered when rain mixes with ash and debris. These can be just as deadly as eruptions. Residents were told to stay away from rivers and steep slopes during rainfall.

This latest eruption adds to the many natural threats the Philippines faces each year. The archipelago experiences up to 20 typhoons and storms annually. Mount Kanlaon's last eruption was in December 2023, prompting similar evacuations at that time.

Residents shared their fears with local media. "It sounded like a cannon," said Mayor Cardenas. "There have been quiet eruptions before, but this one was loud and terrifying." Another resident, Maria Therese Villanueva, told DZRH radio, "It's difficult to breathe outside. We had to seal our homes with wet rags to keep the ash out."

With ashfall ongoing and the threat of more eruptions looming, emergency teams remain on high alert. PHIVOLCS urged everyone to follow advisories and stay updated through official sources.

The situation remains tense as authorities prepare for what could be a prolonged period of volcanic activity. More shelters may be opened, and disaster response teams are on standby. For now, residents wait, watch the sky, and hope the worst is over.